Cowboys vs Lions Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Dallas Cowboys (5-4) will head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions (3-5-1) Sunday.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Cowboys vs Lions Preview

The Cowboys have the best offense in the NFL right now, boasting both a deadly rushing attack and a stealth passing game, but they’re coming off a loss to the Minnesota Vikings and they’ve lost four of their last six games. While quarterback Dak Prescott has been hot (2,777 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 9 interceptions), his team hasn’t been able to string together a series of victories.

On defense, the Cowboys have a top 10 unit, and are giving up over 18 points per contest. They’ll be facing a Lions team that will be without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford for the second game in a row. Dallas is giving up 219.8 passing yards a game, and they will be tested frequently against the likes of Kenny Golliday and Marvin Jones Jr., who lead a group of receivers averaging 291.2 yards through the air per contest.

The Lions will be starting backup Jeff Driskel in place of Stafford. Driskel didn’t play too badly last week against a very good Chicago Bears defense. He threw for 269 yards, one touchdown, and an interception, and that was in Chicago. He’ll be at home against Dallas.

Where this game could get away from Detroit lies in defensive mis-matches. The Lions have one of the NFL’s worst defenses, giving up over 400 yards and 26 points a game. When facing one of the league’s most explosive offenses, which includes Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper, who will play despite missing a bit of practice time due to knee and ankle issues this week.

This game is predicted to be a close one. Odds Shark has Dallas winning by a projected score of 26.5-26.

The Lions are 2-2 at home so far this season. The Cowboys narrowly won by a score of 26-24 in Dallas when the two teams played each other last year.