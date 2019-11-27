Dayton vs Kansas Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It’s been a wild week in the Aloha State for at the Maui Invitational, which will close out with surprise squad Dayton taking on Kansas in the championship game on Wednesday

Dayton vs Kansas Preview

The Maui Invitational title game usually features some of the top-ranked teams in the nation. But the Dayton Flyers have made some noise, blowing out a pair of opponents on their way to the championship.

Dayton opened their tournament with a 80-61 win against Georgia and then blew by Virginia Tech 89-62.

“I think all year we have been one of the more efficient teams in the country when you look at it from an offensive standpoint,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. “So for us, I think it’s just understanding who we are, identity-wise, and trying to stick to that identity.”

Obi Toppin could get used to playing in paradise. He’s dominated in Maui and turned in a 24 points and eight rebound performance against the Hokies in the semifinals.

“It’s a good feeling being in this position right now just because we know how hard we worked to get here,” Toppin said. “So this opportunity to play in the championship at the Maui Invitational, it’s a great feeling.”

Dayton will be a popular pick come March in brackets. The Flyers are ranked eighth in the country, averaging 87.6 points per game.

Kansas has — the No. 4 ranked team in the country — has been similarly dominant. They held off BYU for a 71-56 victory to advance to see Dayton.

“I told our guys, after about the 10-minute mark, I don’t know if I can remember us locking in and being any better defensively until about the eight-minute mark of the second half,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “From a coaching standpoint, that was fun for me to watch from a defensive standpoint.”

Kansas’ Devon Dotson has averaged 17.8 points and 4.3 assists this season, while big man Udoka Azubuike has put up 12.8 points and 8.3 rebounds.

BYU head coach Mark Pope relayed some of the difficulties of playing a long Jayhawks team after the loss.

“They do a really good job of keeping you on one side of the floor, and they have a lot of length,” Pope said. “We had a really tough time passing it against their length. The frustration mounted in the second half and we didn’t handle that.”

Kansas is a four-point favorite on the neutral court. The total for the game is set at 147.5. The total has gone over in five of Dayton’s last six games.