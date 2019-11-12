Subscribe to Disney Plus Here

Disney Plus has just launched, and like many of you, we were scrambling to figure out exactly which devices we want to get it on. Our first choice is to watch Disney Plus on LG TV (because that means we don’t have to use any external devices to watch it on the big screen living room television). Luckily, Disney recently confirmed that there will be a dedicated Disney Plus LG TV app at launch (just in the nick of time, too).

Of course, if you’re like me, you might find the pesky LG OS menus to be a bit cumbersome. So, to minimize how much you have to actually fumble with those pesky menus, I’ve got a step-by-step plan below that tells you exactly how to watch Disney Plus on LG TV.

Let’s get to it!

So, Will Disney Plus Be on LG TVs?

Yes, Disney has confirmed that Disney Plus is available on LG TVs at launch, as well as your PS4, Xbox One, Roku Devices, PC, Mac, Android, iOS, Chromecast, and more.

But if you’re trying to figure out exactly how to stream Disney Plus on your Xbox One, here’s how to do it:

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Turn on your LG TV 3. Wait about 15 seconds for your LG TV to connect to the internet 4. Select the LG Content Store 5. Browse to the Search box at the top right of your screen 6. Type in ‘Disney Plus’ 7. Scroll down to the Premium section 8. Select Disney Plus 9. Select Install 10. Select Launch 11. Log in with your credentials (email and password) 12. Browse to your show or movie of choice and stream away!

If done correctly, congrats— you should be streaming Disney Plus on your LG TV right now.

When Does Disney+ Launch on LG TV?

Disney Plus launches on LG TVs and other platforms in North America on November 12, 2019. While we don’t have an exact LG app launch time just yet, it looks like the service will be going live at 6:00AM EST—so here’s to expecting it to be available on the LG Content Store right away.

As far as the rest of the world is concerned, Disney+ will launch in Europe on March 31, 2020.

How Much Will Disney Plus Cost ?

You’ll need to purchase a Disney Plus subscription for either $6.99/month or $69.99/year. There’s also a Disney Plus bundle available that adds Hulu and ESPN+ for a total of $12.99/month, as well as a 7-day free trial.

After you’ve subscribed to Disney Plus, you’ll then use your credentials to log into the Disney Plus app on your LG TV.

What Will Be Available to Watch on Disney Plus at Launch?

There’s going to be over 900 shows and movies available to stream with Disney Plus on your LG TV when the streaming service launches on November 12th.

Some highlights include all of the Star Wars films through The Force Awakens, great classic Disney movies like Moana, Coco, and Mulan, some awesome animated comic book series like X-Men and The Incredible Hulk series, and more.

For a full list, check out our Disney Plus hub.

