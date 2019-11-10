E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Live Stream, Time & Schedule

E! is hosting the 2019 People’s Choice Awards. Get the rundown on how to watch E! Live From the Red Carpet online via cable-free live streaming. Plus, get additional details about E!’s PCAs coverage, after-show and additional footage. Read on below.

The 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards red carpet starts at 7 p.m. ET, while the awards show starts at 9 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

E! is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include E!.

You can start a free trial of AT&T TV Now right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now–no matter what channel package you choose–comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes E!.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

E! Live from the Red Carpet: People’s Choice Awards 2019

Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy are the hosts of the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards red carpet, which starts airing at 7 p.m. ET/PT and 6 p.m. CT. It ends at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. The two will conduct interviews with the stars and nominees.

The Live From the Red Carpet experience will also incorporate the return of the Glambot, presented by Dove. This experience allows viewers to get 360-degree views of every red carpet look.

In addition, Nightly Pop host Nina Parker, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski and E! News style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi will provide additional commentary and a break down of the biggest red carpet moments. Erin Lim and TV personality Wells Adams will also participate, according to E! News.

The awards show will air immediately after, from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10 p.m. CT, with a special edition of Nightly Pop on from 11 – 11:30 p.m. ET/PT and 10 – 10:30 p.m. CT, with Nina Parker, Morgan Stewart and Hunter March hosting the annual Nightly Pop Awards.

E! is currently making a move across the nation, from California to New York, which has caused Giuliana Rancic to, once again, step down from E! News. She will, however, still take part in red carpet coverage. In an interview with E! News, Rancic said, “I’ll always be with E!. I mean, I have the red carpet … I’ve been there now 20 years, so it’s been a really amazing ride.”

Rancic first announced the news that she was leaving E!’s daily programming via an Instagram post. She wrote, “As the show moves to NYC in January, many of you have asked if I will be returning full-time. I wanted to let you hear firsthand that I’ve decided I won’t be able to make this big move at this time. I love E! News but what’s best for my family, as well as my current schedule, just won’t allow for the commitment a daily show takes … Nothing is more important than spending time with my family, which we are hoping to grow soon. ⁣That said, I will, of course, continue hosting Live from the Red Carpet and promise to pop into E! News from time to time.”

And so, Rancic is part of tonight’s PCA’s red carpet coverage, despite her leaving E! full-time.

