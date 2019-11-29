FSU vs Tennessee Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers basketball team and the Florida State Seminoles will meet at The Arena at Northwest Florida State College on Friday in the first round of the Emerald Coast Classic.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Florida State vs Tennessee Preview

The Volunteers have ripped off five straight wins to open their season, most recently felling the Chattanooga Mocs 58-46 at home.

Each team hit just 19 field goals and shot poorly — Tennessee made 37.9% of their attempts and the Mocs hit 33.9% — but the Vols carried a massive advantage at the free-throw line, despite rough shooting from there too. Tennessee went 15-of-23 (65.2%) from the stripe; Chattanooga went 2-of-4 (50%).

“We weren’t very good on offense,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said, according to The Associated Press. “Defensively, we did do some good things. We’ve got to just get better offensively.”

Vols guard Lamonte Turner scored 17 points and dished 12 assists, both game highs. His 9.2 assists per game lead all players who hail from the SEC.

“That’s just kind of like part of the game I developed, learning to play without the ball, learning to pass the ball, learning to get guys in spots where they can score,” Turner said, per The Associated Press. “Being a leader on this team, that’s my job as a point guard, to get guys in spots to make them better, to make it easier on them. That’s been a big emphasis for me, and I’ve gotten better at doing that.”

The Seminoles opened their season with a tight road loss to the Pitt Panthers, then bounced back with a 12-point road victory over the then-No. 6 Florida Gators, the first of five straight wins.

On Monday, they pounded the Chicago State Cougars 113-56 at home. With the rout on early, FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton emptied his bench — 16 Seminoles got into the game, and none played more than 22 minutes.

“I thought our guys maintained their focus for the entire game from an energy and effort standpoint,” Hamilton said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“I thought we moved the ball, made the extra pass… Overall we showed that we have the potential to be a pretty good basketball team.”

Florida State scorched the nets from everywhere, shooting 10-of-23 (43.5%) from 3-point range, 28-of-35 (80%) from inside the arc, and 27-of-31 (87.1%) from the charity stripe.

Seminoles guard Trent Forrest scored 12 points and dished a game-high 6 assists in 16 minutes.

“This is definitely by far since I’ve been here the best shooting team we’ve had,” Forrest said, per the Tallahassee Democrat.

“I mean we’re shooting it well from the free throw line and from the three. We just have guys that want to get into gym so much and put time into the shot and I feel like it’s definitely paying off.”