How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn Online Without Cable

The Georgia Bulldogs (8-1) will head to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face the Auburn Tigers (7-2) in a huge SEC showdown Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you want to watch CBS football games (both college football and in-market NFL games), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch a live stream of Georgia vs Auburn on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you want to watch as much college football as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox (both live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network and CBS Sports Network are some of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Georgia vs Auburn on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Another option for watching as much college football as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox (both live in select markets), Fox Sports 1, the ESPN channels, ACC Network, SEC Network and Big Ten Network.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Georgia vs Auburn on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch a live stream of Georgia vs Auburn on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

Georgia vs Auburn Preview

The Bulldogs have a lot at stake coming into this matchup. They can secure a spot in the SEC championship with a win in this game. Much will ride on whether or not Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is able to navigate this tough Tigers defense.

Auburn is giving up just over 17 points and 112.7 yards a game on the ground, and the Bulldogs like to run. If Auburn’s defense is able to stuff Georgia’s star running back, D’Andre Swift, Fromm will be forced to throw a bit more–and Fromm has been criticized for his inaccuracy and his relative inability to throw the long ball. If both Fromm and Swift play well, Georgia has a good shot at winning this one.

Regardless of how their offense plays, Georgia will likely bring it on defense. The Bulldogs boast the nations’s second-best defense just behind Ohio State. Georgia is giving up just over 10 points a game on defense, and their unit is easily the best in the SEC.

The Tigers also have a solid defense, and their freshman quarterback, Bo Nix, has been playing well this season. Auburn is scoring over 32 points a game with Nix under center, and Nix has thrown for 1,798 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions in his first season. If he manages to play mistake-free football, he can keep the Tigers in this one.

On defense, put simply, Auburn has to stop the run. If they can do that, they have a good chance of winning this one at home. Georgia has relied heavily on their rushing attack all season, and if the Tigers can take that away and force Fromm to throw, the Georgia quarterback will have to be better than he has been recently to beat them.

This has all the makings of a back and forth slugfest. The Bulldogs are 2.5 point favorites on the road. Georgia leads the all-time series, 59-56-8.