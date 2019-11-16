How to Watch Germany vs Belarus Euro Qualifier in US

The Germany national soccer team will host that of Belarus at Borussia-Park on Saturday for a Euro 2020 qualifying match.

Germany vs Belarus Preview

With 15 points across six matches, Germany are tied atop Group C with the Netherlands, who hold an away-goals edge over the Nationalelf after the sides split their head-to-heads.

On Friday, Germany manager Joachim Löw declared that his young squad should not be among the Euro 2020 favorites.

“We don’t belong to the tournament favourites,” Löw said, according to Reuters. “France, England have been playing with the same players for years. There are the Dutch, Spain.”

“Us, with our young team, we are not among the favourites because we are still in the process of change.”

He added: “Maybe in two or four years when the players are at their peak. I mean a lot is possible with this team and we are working on that because it does have a lot of quality.”

In their last match, on October 13, Germany went into halftime against Estonia with the game scoreless. İlkay Gündoğan then found the back of the net twice in the first 15 minutes of the second half, before Timo Werner added an insurance tally for a 3-0 victory.

“We have had games where we played really well over 45 minutes and when I was surprised at how well some things worked,” Löw said Friday, per Reuters. “But we have not yet managed to do it over 90 minutes against tough opponents. That is the job we have.”

Löw compared his current roster to the German squad that reached the 2010 World Cup semi-finals despite mounting injuries that forced last-minute changes. Four years later, the nation captured the World Cup title.

“It is a bit like the situation in 2010. But to play for the title will be difficult,” Löw said, per Reuters. “There are things that are possible but we don’t have the favourites role this time.”

Belarus have just one victory across seven qualifying matches, but they’ve already advanced to the play-offs based on their performance in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League.

Their roster will include 25-year-old FC Vitebsk midfielder Nikolay Zolotov, who made his national team debut in a September friendly with Wales.

After the 1-0 defeat, manager Mikhail Markhel noted that the young Zolotov might have been sent off due to several aggressive challenges had the match not been a friendly.

“It was his debut and he played quite good,” Markhel said, according to the Daily Mail.

“But as with any player who plays for the national team for the first time, he was slightly stressed and enthusiastic.

“It’s understood by the coaching staff that if it was not a friendly match he could have been sent off.”