Gonzaga vs Texas A&M Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Texas A&M Aggies basketball team will host the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Reed Arena in College Station on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on the SEC Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles all include the SEC Network.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Texas A&M on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

SEC Network is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Texas A&M on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

The SEC Network is included in Sling TV’s Sling Orange plus Sports Extra bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Texas A&M on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Gonzaga vs Texas A&M Preview

The Bulldogs are 3-0, having won each game by more than 30 points.

On Tuesday, they thumped the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 97-66 in Spokane. Junior forward Corey Kispert led Gonzaga with 20 points and dished a game-high 5 assists.

Sophomore big man Filip Petrusev led all participants with 15 rebounds, adding 19 points and 4 blocks. He was responsible for 5 of Gonzaga’s 13 offensive rebounds, which led to 22 second-chance points.

“We really tried to get offensive rebounds and easy baskets,” Petrusev said, according to The Associated Press.

UND senior point guard Marlon Stewart dropped 15 points in the first half. The Bulldogs held him to 6 points after the midway break.

“They ran some good stuff and the point guard was a good decision-maker,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said, according to The Spokesman-Review. “Our low-post defense was really good because they really like to feed the post. For the most part, we did a good job keeping the ball out. Again, we had a couple breakdowns. We got better at it in the last game, but we kind of took a step back with some of our switch packages, so we have some things to work on.”

Few added: “[Stewart] was getting some big lanes, probably freeway wide. We did a good job of shrinking with our perimeters and our bigs were way too soft in the first half rotating over and protecting the rim. We did a better job in the second half.”

The Aggies improved to 2-0 on Monday, edging the UL Monroe Warhawks 63-57 at home.

Senior forward Josh Nebo, who missed A&M’s first two games as he recovered from a hamstring injury, sat out the first half, then entered with 17:50 remaining and his team down by 10.

He played the rest of the way, scoring 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting to go with 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 blocks as the Aggies stormed back.

With Nebo in the game, Williams, in his first season in College Station, ran the most basic sets of the team’s new offense.

“I feel pretty comfortable,” Nebo said, according to The Eagle. “As all players right now, it’s kind of an adjustment but overall I feel comfortable. It’s not gonna be perfect just every day we’re getting better.”

Junior guard Jay Jay Chandler dropped a team-high 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting, adding a pair of steals.

“It’s always great to have Nebo come back in, or have anybody come back in from injury and have their first game,” Chandler said, per The Eagle. “Nebo is a big force down low with blocking shots and catching lobs towards the rim. Having him on both ends doing what Nebo does is a big plus.”