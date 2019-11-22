Houston vs Oregon Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The eleventh-ranked Oregon Ducks host the Houston Cougars on Friday night in a battle of two teams that made the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen last season.

The game starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

Houston vs Oregon Preview

The unbeaten No. 11-ranked Oregon Ducks (4-0) will play host to the Houston Cougars (2-1) on Friday.

The Ducks will be looking to avenge an early-season loss they suffered last year when they were ranked No. 18 and the Cougars upset them 65-61.

Both teams wound up advancing to last season’s NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen.

Oregon is coming off a 67-47 win over Texas Arlington on Sunday night.

Senior guard Payton Pritchard led the way for the Ducks with 24 points and eight rebounds.

Pritchard is off to a hot start this season, ranking in the top five in scoring (20.3 points per game) and assists (5.8 assists per game) in the Pac-12 conference.

“For me, I’m just thinking about being aggressive at all times, and making the play that’s there at all times,” Pritchard said.

“It’s not like one possession I’m thinking ‘pass,’ and the next it’s, ‘score.’ I’m taking what’s there, and looking to attack every play.”

Oregon’s defense has suffocated its opponents in their first four contests.

The Ducks held Texas Arlington to its all-time worst shooting performance from the floor, as the Mavericks went 15 of 64 from the field for 23.4%.

Oregon is holding its opponents to 63.2 points per game and a 34.7 shooting percentage this season.

The Ducks will face a stern test in Houston on Friday, who has a plus-12.7 rebounding margin through its first three games.

The Cougars rallied past their crosstown rival Rice on Tuesday with a high-scoring 97-89 win.

Houston trailed 39-32 at the break but scorched Rice with 65 points in the second half.

Five players scored in double figures for the Cougars, led by sophomore guard Quentin Grimes who put up a career-high 32 points while adding nine rebounds and five assists.

Houston’s sophomore guard Nate Hinton scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the comeback victory.

The Cougars’ lone loss this season came on a buzzer-beating shot by BYU on Nov. 15.

ODDS:

Oregon -7

Total Points Over/Under: 136.5