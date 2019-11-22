How to Stream ‘Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups’: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Santa Paws 2 Now

When Santa Paws’ four puppies hitch a ride to Pineville with Mrs. Claus (Cheryl Ladd) to prove they understand the true meaning of Christmas, they grant a wish that puts the holiday at stake. In this 2012 sequel to The Search for Santa Paws directed by Robert Vince, the Santa Pups—Hope, Charity, Jingle and Noble—set out to prove they know what Christmas is all about so they can earn their own magic crystals.



After granting a child’s wish for the Christmas spirit to disappear, they must set off on an adventure to restore the holiday cheer with the help of Mrs. Claus, Sarah Reynolds (Kaitlyn Maher)—the person with the most Christmas spirit—and some newfound friends. Watch Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups online for a furry family Christmas adventure, and read on in this Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups streaming guide to learn about the cast, soundtrack and more.

Here's how to stream Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups right now:

‘Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups’: Overview

Release Date: November 20, 2012

Creators: Producers Anna McRoberts and Robert Vince; Writers Philip Fracassi, Anna McRoberts and Robert Vince

Director: Robert Vince

Starring: Cheryl Ladd, Danny Woodburn, Kaitlyn Maher, Pat Finn and Richard Kind

Rating: G

Synopsis: When Santa Paws’ four puppies hitch a ride to Pineville to prove they understand the true meaning of Christmas, they grant a wish that puts the holiday at stake.

How Long Is ‘Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups’?

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups is an 88-minute holiday family adventure.

‘Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups’ Plot

Santa Paws and Mrs. Paws have just welcomed four puppies to the family at the North Pole—Hope, Charity, Jingle and Noble, the Santa Pups. Noble just wants his own magic crystal, and he learns from Eli the head elf and Eddy the elf dog that he must understand the true meaning of Christmas before he can earn his crystal. But the Santa Pups get into trouble when they hitch a ride with Mrs. Claus on her trip to Pineville, where Noble wants to prove he’s ready for his crystal. He uses a magic crystal collar he stole from Eddy to grant Christmas wishes to all the kids—even Carter Reynolds, who wishes for the Christmas spirit to disappear after his mother has died in a car accident. When the pups are caught by the dog catcher and taken to the pound, they know they must get the crystal back and reverse the wish if they’re going to save Christmas. Hope manages to get the crystal. Then Mrs. Claus, Carter, his sister Sarah—who has the most Christmas spirit—and the pups go on the radio to convince everyone to go back to acting like it’s Christmastime. When Carter wishes for the Christmas spirit to last forever, the Santa Pups use the crystal to reverse the wish. Noble returns the collar to Eddy, and everyone heads back to the North Pole, singing about the true meaning of Christmas.

‘Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups’ Cast

Santa Paws 2 features some actors and voices you’ll recognize if you’ve seen The Search for Santa Paws (2010) and several new ones, too. Here are a few of the main players.

Cheryl Ladd as Mrs. Claus

The trouble all starts when Mrs. Claus heads off for a trip to Pineville and the Santa Pups stow away on her sled. Good thing she’s there to help save Christmas. Ladd became famous as Melody in the 1970-1971 television series Josie and the Pussycats and Kris Munroe in the 1977-1981 Charlie’s Angels. She is also known for her roles in One West Waikiki (1994-1996), Las Vegas (2003-2008), American Crime Story (2016) and The Christmas Contract (2018).

Kaitlyn Maher as Sarah Reynolds

Sarah Reynolds is the younger sister of Carter, who wishes for the Christmas spirit to disappear—but Sarah has the most Christmas spirit and manages to hang onto it and help save the holiday. Maher got her start on America’s Got Talent in 2008 and has voiced characters or acted in the movies Santa Buddies (2009), Treasure Buddies (2012), The Search for Santa Paws (2010) and four Pup Star movies, including Puppy Star Christmas (2018).

George Newbern as Thomas Reynolds

Thomas Reynolds is the widowed father of Carter and Sarah. Newbern is known for playing Charlie in Scandal (2012-2018), Bryan MacKenzie in Father of the Bride (1991) and Father of the Bride Part II (1995), Steve Trevor in several Justice League movies, the voice of Andy Beast in Monster High: Escape from Skull Shores (2012) and Superman / Clark Kent in a number of television shows and movies including Justice League (2001-2004) and Justice League Unlimited (2004-2006).

Danny Woodburn as Eli

After telling Noble the Santa Pup that he can’t have a magic crystal until he earns it by proving he understands the true meaning of Christmas, Eli must once again help save Christmas. Woodburn has acted in Seinfeld (1994-1998), Conan (1997-1998), The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000), Special Unit 2 (2001-2002), Passions (2007-2008), Santa Buddies (2009), Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012), Mirror Mirror (2012), Crash & Bernstein (2012-2014), and four Pup Star movies including a reprise of his role as Eli in Puppy Star Christmas (2018).

‘Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups’ Songs and Soundtrack

Like its 2010 predecessor The Search for Santa Paws, this film’s soundtrack features original Christmas tunes written by Brahm Wenger and John M. Rosenberg and arranged by Gregory Prechel. Songs include “Time to Celebrate Christmas,” performed by actors Obba Babatunde, Kaitlyn Maher and George Newbern; “The Santa Pups are Coming,” sung by Crouch End Festival Chorus; “My Blue Christmas,” sung by Maher; “Holman’s Christmas Cookies,” performed by Ali Hillis, Jennifer Elise Cox and Audrey Wasilewski; “Christmas Cold,” sung by Cheryl Ladd and Maher; “Christmas is More”; “Sing Hallelujah,” sung by Ladd, Maher, Newbern and cast; and “Jingle Bell Postcard,” written and performed by Andrea Wittgens. It also includes traditional favorites “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Deck the Hall,” “Silent Night” and “O Holy Night,” which Maher sings.

‘Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups’ at the Box Office

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups was released directly to video on November 20, 2012, by Buena Vista Home Entertainment. It sold just over 185,000 copies during its first week, ranking as number 16 for U.S. DVD sales, according to The Numbers. The movie earned $15.7 million in domestic video sales. Its predecessor, The Search for Santa Paws (2010), ranked at number 3 in the U.S. during its first week of sales and earned just over $41.5 million in domestic DVD and Blu-ray sales.

‘Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Josh Feldman won the 2013 Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Movie, Miniseries, Special or Pilot – Leading Young Actor for his performance as Carter Reynolds in Santa Paws 2. The movie received 3 stars from Common Sense Media, which warns audiences about a sad subplot but says the “holiday musical with adorable puppies will amuse kids.”

Where ‘Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012) is the sequel to The Search for Santa Paws (2010), which is the prequel to the 2009 Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws. The franchise includes four Air Bud movies (1998-2003), Air Buddies (2006), Snow Buddies (2008), Space Buddies (2009), Spooky Buddies (2011), Treasure Buddies (2012), Super Buddies (2013) and more.

‘Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups’ Trailer

‘Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Santa Paws 2 is the sequel to The Search for Santa Paws and picks up the story after Santa Paws is married and has just welcomed four mischievous puppies to the family. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Only Two Actors Played the Same Roles in Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws, The Search for Santa Paws and Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Richard Kind voices Eddy the elf dog in all three movies. Viewers might recognize his voice as Bing Bong from the 2015 movie Inside Out, Molt from A Bug’s Life (1998), Monty from Tangled: The Series (2017-2019) or Al Tuttle from American Dad (2005-2019). He also played Paul Lassiter on the television sitcom Spin City (1996-2002) and Aubrey James on Gotham (2014-2019). Danny Woodburn reprises his original role as Eli the head elf.

2. And Two Actors Have Been Featured in All Three Movies in Different Roles Each Time

Kaitlyn Maher and Josh Flitter have roles in each movie, but they play different characters each time. Maher voiced Tiny in Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (2009) and played Quinn in The Search for Santa Paws (2010) and Sarah Reynolds in Santa Paws 2. Her fourth appearance in a Christmas movie is as the voice of Tiny in Puppy Star Christmas (2018). Flitter voices Budderball in Santa Buddies, T-Money in The Search for Santa Paws and Brutus in Santa Paws 2.

3. Despite its Mediocre Sales, Santa Paws 2 Was One of Only Two New Video Releases to Reach the Top 30 on the Weekly DVD Sales Chart

The movie landed at number 16 with 185,000 units sold for a total of $3.15 million in revenue, only a fraction of what The Search for Santa Paws sold. Only one other new release made the chart that week: The Expendables 2 at number 8 with 332,000 units sold. Other chart-toppers that week were recent releases including Brave with 1.59 million units, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted with 681,000 units, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax with 651,000 units and The Hunger Games with 500,000 units.

4. Robert Vince Knows How to Make Dog Movies

Vince, a writer/director/producer, has had a hand in at least 19 dog-centered movies and shows. He also wrote, directed and produced three monkey movies, MVP: Most Valuable Primate (2000), MVP: Most Vertical Primate (2001) and MXP: Most Xtreme Primate (2004).

5. Santa Paws 2 Has Something in Common with Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) and The X-Files (1993-2018)

Santa Paws 2 was filmed in Fernie and Langley, British Columbia, Canada. One or the other of these cities served as the location for Cold Pursuit (2019), Air Bud (1997), Supernatural (2005- ), Riverdale (2017- ), Supergirl (2015- ), Once Upon a Time (2011-2018), The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017), The X-Files (1993-2018), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) and hundreds of other movies and television shows.

