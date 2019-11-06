How to Watch Purdue vs Green Bay Basketball Online Without Cable

To kick off their 2019-20 season, the No. 23 ranked Purdue Boilermakers will welcome Green Bay to Mackey Arena on Wednesday in the season-opener for both squads.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. And in case the game gets moved to one of the Big Ten Network alternate channels, those are also included with FuboTV.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Purdue vs Green Bay on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Purdue vs Green Bay on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network.

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Purdue vs Green Bay on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

Green Bay vs Purdue Basketball Preview

Purdue came close so close last year, going on a strong NCAA Tournament run before falling to eventual champion Virginia in overtime of Elite Eight game despite 42 points from Carsen Edwards.

Edwards is gone, now with the Boston Celtics, but the team returns two starters in Matt Haarms and Nojel Eastern from last year’s team that posted a 26-10 record.

“I think trying not to be like that (2018-19) team is going to be really important,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “No one is going to take over Carsen Edwards’ role for us. We didn’t have a Carsen Edwards before, and let’s not have one afterwards.

“And I think that’s important in basketball, because I think in recruiting, a lot of times people say you’re going to come in and you’re going to play the same role as this guy, when in reality you’re just going to be the best version of yourself.”

Painter is entering his 15th season with the team and it doesn’t sound like he’s going anywhere soon.

“There are people who like their job, but they don’t like it well enough to stay. And then there are people who love their job and they want to stay. That’s all I want,” Painter said. “I just want to keep the job I have. I don’t worry about what’s next. I learned that from Coach Keady. I’ve had opportunities to leave, but I didn’t. The focus should be on your team, and that’s what I do.”

The key for the Boilermakers will be its four sophomores progresses to keep them competitive as they seek a third Big 10 title in four years.

“Everybody wants to talk about the freshmen because they haven’t seen them,” Painter said. “Well, it’s just a curiosity question. That’s all it is because they haven’t seen them like they’ve seen everybody else. Those guys that were freshmen and now sophomores, those are the guys that have to make the jump.”

Green Bay went 21-17 last year and finished fourth in the Horizon League. The Phoenix have a tough non-conference slate, which includes Purdue, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Xavier, UCF and Northern Illinois.

Players to watch for Green Bay will be JayQuan McCloud, ShanQuan Hemphill, and Kameron Hankerson, who were the top scorers for the program last year.

Purdue is a massive 23-point favorite for the game, with the total set at 151. Green Bay is 0-10 in their last 10 games against an opponent in the Big Ten conference.