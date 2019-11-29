How to Watch Iowa vs Nebraska Football Online Without Cable

The Nebraska Cornhuskers football team will host the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes in Big Ten play on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. And in case the game gets moved to one of the Big Ten Network alternate channels, those are also included with FuboTV.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of Iowa vs Nebraska on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles all include the Big Ten Network.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can then watch a live stream of Iowa vs Nebraska on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can then watch a live stream of Iowa vs Nebraska on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Iowa vs Nebraska Preview

The Hawkeyes improved to 8-3 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play on Saturday, besting the Illinois Fighting Illini 19-10 at home.

Iowa opened the game with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, then defensive back Michael Ojemudia ended the Illini’s ensuing possession with an interception, the first of three Hawkeyes takeaways.

“We knew going into this game they were going to give us their best shot,” Ojemudia said Iowa’s getting takeaways, according to The Associated Press. “They’re a hot team. Just tightening down (on defense) was what we wanted to do in this game.”

Saturday marked the fifth time Iowa’s held an opponent to 10 or fewer points this season — they registered shutouts against Big Ten foes the Northwestern Wildcats and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and held the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders to a field goal.

“There’s no quit in those guys,” Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley said of his team’s defense, per The Associated Press. “They kept us in a lot of games this year. And quite frankly, they’ve won a lot of games for this year with the way they’ve played.”

Stanley completed 18 of 35 passes for 308 yards and an interception, the Hawkeyes’ lone turnover. He added 22 yards with his legs.

The Huskers snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday, besting the Maryland Terrapins 54-7 on the road to improve to 5-6 on the year and 3-5 in conference play. They can clinch bowl eligibility with a victory on Friday.

“It gives me even more enthusiasm for things to come,” Huskers head coach Scott Frost said, according to 247Sports. “You know that this team could have shut it down, turn it off, stop caring, stop playing hard, and they’re not doing that. So there’s a lot of guys in that locker room that care and want it to be what everybody in Nebraska wants it to be and I think it says a lot about the character of the guys on our team that they can still come out at this point in season play the way they played today.”

Huskers wideout JD Spielman reeled in 7 catches for 104 yards and 2 touchdowns. That morning, he received an IV for the flu, according to Frost.

“JD is the type of kid that when when the game is being played, he’s going to be able to go out on the field and make plays and again, today says a lot about him because he had to have an IV at the hotel this morning,” Frost said, per 247Sports. “I didn’t know if he was going to play and he still came out and had a really good game for us. So that’s what tough people do.”