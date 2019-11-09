How to Watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 in USA

You can sign up for DAZN and then watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 live right here. More live stream information and an event preview can be found below

Rival YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul will square off in a professional boxing match on Saturday.

The undercard starts at 7 p.m. ET and the main card starts at 9 p.m. ET, with KSI vs Logan Paul expected to start around 11:15 p.m. ET. It won’t be on regular cable TV in the United States, but you can watch a live stream of all the fights on DAZN, which has two sign-up options:

KSI vs Logan Paul 2 Preview

The bout will serve as each YouTube personality’s professional debut.

On August 25, 2018, they met in an amateur fight, which was broadcast on YouTube. The scrap ended in a majority draw, with two judges calling it a 57-57 tie and a third ruling 58-57 in favor of KSI.

Earlier that year, KSI, now 26, bested another YouTuber, Joe Weller, for the YouTube Boxing Championship Belt. He then called out Paul, Paul’s brother, and retired soccer star Rio Ferdinand.

“Man’s got this belt,” the London native said, according to Metro. “If any YouTubers want it, you can come get it.

“Jake Paul, Logan Paul, any of the Pauls, I don’t care, bring it. Where’s Rio Ferdinand? If you want some bro, I’m ready.”

Paul, who in 2013 placed fifth in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division I wrestling tournament, hopes to transition into professional MMA after the rematch with his rival.

“I want to fight in the UFC,” the 24-year-old told Cageside Press, according to MMA Junkie. “I think Dana White can make that happen.

“I love MMA. I grew up wrestling. I was one of the best wrestlers in Ohio. No disrespect, but what the (expletive) am I doing? I’m using half of the skills I was training my whole life to do.”

The six-round cruiserweight bout’s been promoted by Eddie Hearn, who’s promoted fights for world champions like Anthony Joshua and Amir Khan.

“Expect two guys who’ve trained really hard, who’ve already fought, who are desperate to win, who are gonna get exposed to the world, in an environment where they’re gonna get put in a ring to fight in front of the world,” Hearn told BoxingScene.com. “That’s why I’m so excited about this fight.”

He added: “These guys can fight a little bit. Do you know what I mean? They know how to box a little bit. You know, Logan Paul is actually pretty decent. It’s just I don’t know what kind of engine he’s gonna have for this fight. KSI don’t look great, but he’s at least studied. He’s at least been around boxing for a couple of years. And he’s tried to improve as a fighter.”

The event’s undercard will feature a pair of championship fights: England’s Billy Joe Saunders will look to defend his WBO super middleweight title against Marcelo Esteban Coceres of Argentina, and American lightweight Devin Haney will put his WBC belt on the line against the Dominican Republic’s Alfredo Santiago.