Lakers vs Pelicans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Anthony Davis returns to New Orleans for the first time since joining the Lakers, as his new team takes their eight-game win streak into Wednesday night’s game against the Pelicans.

Lakers vs Pelicans Preview

All eyes will be on New Orleans Wednesday night, as Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis returns to his old stomping grounds for the first time since he was traded by the Pelicans in the offseason.

The six-time NBA All-Star who played for the Pelicans for seven seasons was acquired by the Lakers in June as a part of a blockbuster deal that sent Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and a few draft choices back to New Orleans.

“It’s going to be different, obviously,” Davis said. “I think you’ve got to embrace it. I know what the reaction’s going to be. I try to look at all the guys who went and (returned to where they used to play), but it’s unique, and I’m excited to go there and play for the first time with an opposing team, so it’s going to be fun.”

The superstar combo of Davis and LeBron James has paid dividends for the Lakers thus far, as Los Angeles is off to a 15-2 start, boasting the best record in the league.

The Lakers won their eighth straight game on Monday when they got by the San Antonio Spurs on the road, 114-104.

James, who has thrived this season with the addition of Davis, scored a game-high 33 points and added 13 assists in the win. The 15-time All-Star is playing a supreme level of basketball to begin this season, averaging 25.6 points, 11 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Davis put up 17 points and added 12 rebounds in Monday’s win over the Spurs. He’s averaging 25.1 points and 9 boards per game to launch his Lakers’ career.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have dropped two in a row, including a 134-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers their last time out on Sunday.

Ingram led the Pelicans with 24 points and 8 rebounds in his first game back to the Staples Center in L.A.

New Orleans began the season at 1-7 but have won four of their last seven games.

The Pelicans have been burying themselves into early deficits that are tough to overcome, like on Sunday when they trailed 62-37 during the second quarter.

“The slow starts are killing us. You can’t give up 40 in a quarter unless you are going to score 45, and we weren’t going to score 45 against that team,” Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said about the game against the Clippers.

Gentry coached Davis for the last four years and understands what his Pelicans are up against Wednesday.

“AD is a great kid and a great player who plays on another team now,” Gentry said. “The bottom line is we’re getting ready to play against a really, really, really good basketball team. They have two great players and a lot of other guys who are very good, complementary players.”

LAST MEETING:

Lakers beat the Pelicans 130-102 at New Orleans on Mar. 31, 2019

ODDS:

Lakers -6

Total Points Over/Under: 232