Thunder vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have won 11 of their last 12 games and are set to host Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Thunder vs Lakers Preview

LeBron James is playing like a man possessed to start this NBA season and the Los Angeles Lakers are following his lead.

James comes into Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder riding a streak of five consecutive double-doubles, including Sunday’s effort that saw him put up 33 points and 12 assists in a 122-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

“He’s been at just an extraordinarily high level and dominating,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said about James. “His effort on the defensive end has really spread throughout the group and the group has really bought into being dominant on the defensive end of the floor.”

We saw that in the first quarter with how we controlled the game from the start. Offensively, the shot-making, his decision-making, zero turnovers, 12 assists, I mean are you kidding me?”

The Lakers, who have won 11 of their last 12 games, got out to a furious start against the Hawks, building a 25-point lead with 3:17 to play in the first quarter. The Western Conference’s top team scored 69 points in the first half and held a 28-point lead at the break.

Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and Anthony Davis, who’s been dealing with a sore shoulder, scored 14 points and blocked five shots in the win.

Meanwhile, the Thunder will be playing the second of back-to-back games in the Staples Center, fresh off a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, 90-88.

The Clippers ruined Thunder guard Chris Paul’s L.A. homecoming when Paul George hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 25 seconds left, propelling Los Angeles to the victory.

Paul, who made five NBA All-Star teams while playing with the Clippers for six seasons, scored 22 points in the loss on Monday.

The 34-year-old Paul was traded from the Houston Rockets, along with four first-round draft picks, to the Thunder in the offseason for Russell Westbrook.

Paul has reunited with two of his former Clippers’ teammates in Oklahoma City, as Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came over as a part of the Paul George offseason deal.

Gallinari scored 14 and Gilgeous-Alexander added 11 points against their former team on Monday.

The Clippers and Thunder will get to know each other well this week, as the two teams will play each other twice in the span of four days, with the second game of a rare home-and-home series scheduled for Friday in Oklahoma City.

LAST MEETING:

The Thunder beat the Lakers 119-103 in Oklahoma City on April 2, 2019.

ODDS:

Lakers -11

Total Points Over/Under: 210.5