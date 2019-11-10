Lions vs Bears Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Chicago Bears (3-5) will host the Detroit Lions (3-4-1) at Soldier Field Sunday in a huge NFC North matchup.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Lions vs Bears on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: Amazon Prime’s CBS Channel

If you want to watch in-market CBS games, and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option.

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Lions vs Bears on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Detroit and Chicago) and NFL Network are among the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Lions vs Bears on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets, including Detroit and Chicago) and ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Lions vs Bears on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: CBS All-Access

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch in-market CBS games. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

You can start a free 7-day trial of CBS All-Access right here, and then you can watch a live stream of the Lions vs Bears on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Lions vs Bears and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Lions vs Bears Preview

The Bears are looking to avoid losing their fifth straight, and they’ll be playing a Lions team they swept in 2018. The trouble for Chicago is–this isn’t the same Bears team that trotted onto the field last year.

The Bears have been one of the worst offensive teams in the league this year. Chicago is scoring just 17.8 points a game, and their quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been struggling mightily. They have, however, found a spark with rookie running back David Montgomery in recent weeks. Montgomery has scored three of his five touchdowns is the last two games, and he should have plenty of chances against this Lions defense.

Speaking of the Lions’ defense–it’s one of the worst in the league. They’re giving up over 27 points a game, 135.8 yards on the ground, and 424.1 yards per contest. The Bears are favorites in this one, but they are going to have to find a better rhythm on offense if they want to take advantage of one of the worst defenses they’ll see the remainder of the season.

On offense, the Lions have been excellent, particularly through the air. Detroit is scoring 25.5 points a game and they are gaining over 295 yards passing, which is third-best in the league. The Bears still have a top five defense, but their offense has been forcing the defense into playing too many minutes this season. That can’t happen in this game if the Bears want to win this game. Chicago is also missing defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, so players like Bilal Nichols and Roy Robertson-Harris will have to step up in his absence.