Louisville vs Kentucky Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Kentucky Wildcats football team will host the Louisville Cardinals as they compete for the Governor’s Cup in each team’s last SEC test of the season.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on the SEC Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

The Cardinals bested the Syracuse Orange 56-34 at home last week, improving to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in their senior class’s last game at Cardinal Stadium.

“It was big to get the win for those guys and send them out on a good note,” redshirt sophomore quarterback Micale Cunningham said, according to The Associated Press. “It was the last game for them at Cardinal Stadium, and what better way to go out than with a win.”

Cunningham completed 11 of 20 passes for 238 yards, 5 touchdowns, and a pick. He added 8 carries for 60 yards and a score.

Redshirt freshman running back Javian Hawkins carried 23 times for a career-high 233 yards and a touchdown. He broke the program’s single-season rushing record, bringing his total to 1,278 yards. Hawkins overtook Victor Anderson’s mark of 1,047 yards, set in 2008.

“I didn’t even know I had that many yards,” Hawkins said, per The Associated Press.

“I trusted my line, everybody up front. It was just, we wanted it.”

The Wildcats clinched bowl eligibility last week, stepping outside of SEC play to pound the UT Martin Skyhawks 50-7 at home. They improved to 6-5 (they’re 5-2 in conference play).

Kentucky’s defense gave the squad an early 9-0 lead, securing a safety on the first play from scrimmage, then — after a Wildcats three-and-out — recovering a fumble in the end zone.

Wildcats running back Asim Rose broke a 63-yard touchdown run on the first play of the team’s second possession.

“Very good team effort today. It was really fun to put together a complete game,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said, according to 247 Sports. “Proud that a lot of guys got in. A lot of players played well. Guys have been working extremely hard. I felt like it was a relatively clean game. Early there were a few snags. Offensively we couldn’t seem to get many plays with the safety and the defensive score and then one-play touchdown. Took a few plays to just get into rhythm. Really proud of the team effort. Guys really prepared well. Played hard. Got an opportunity to get a lot of guys out. Hopefully that will give us a little — hopefully they’ll be a little bit fresher going into Monday knowing we have a big game coming up here this week.”

The Wildcats rushed for 462 yards, shattering the program’s single-game record of 446 yards, set in 1951.

“I didn’t know about it until the end, to be honest with you,” Stoops said, per 247 Sports. “And I had no idea.”