How to Watch LSU vs Alabama Online Without Cable

Two of the top teams in the nation face off in the “Game of the Century” as Alabama hosts LSU on Saturday in Tuscaloosa in a contest that carries huge division, conference, playoff and national title implications.

LSU vs Alabama Preview

It’s the matchup of the year thus far in college football as the top two teams in the Associated Press poll face off in a battle of SEC juggernauts on Saturday.

The meeting between No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Alabama is a rematch of the much talked-about Game of the Century in 2011, which the Tigers won in overtime 9-6. More points are expected this time around, with the two squads touting

“It’s very exciting, 1 vs. 2, it’s the best of the best,” Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said. “Everybody wants to play their best game because it’s 1 vs. 2. You want to go out there and show that you’re the best. So there’s a lot of excitement, a lot of anxiety, just ready to go out and play.”

One of the big questions for Alabama is the health of their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who injured his ankle three weeks ago in the first half against Tennessee. The Hawaii native had surgery to repair the ankle and is now ready to go for the matchup.

Some are questioning if Tagovailoa should even play again, considering he’s considered a top prospect in the NFL draft pretty much regardless of what he does the rest of his career at Alabama. Saban has praised his QB for a “warrior mentality,” which he believes is a characteristic NFL teams want to see.

“Tua’s worked hard to try to get back where he has an opportunity to play,” Saban said this week. “He’s been able to practice some. We still don’t know what his status for the game is going to be. We’ll make it when the game comes. We don’t know what kind of setbacks he’s going to have and how he’s going to continue to progress. So, there’s nothing else I can really say about it.”

LSU already has wins against three top 10 teams this season, so will come in sharp. Alabama has not faced any team that is currently ranked.

“We went on the road and (played) a really good Texas team, played Florida, Auburn,” said LSU QB Joe Burrow, who along with Tagovailoa make up the Hesiman frontrunners. “So we’ve been challenged, and I think that’s going to help us a lot this week, facing the adversity we’ve had this year … We have a really mature team.”

Alabama is listed as a 5.5-point home favorite for the game and the total is set at a whopping 64.