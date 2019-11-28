Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Today is the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and people across the nation are watching the event on television, as they prepare their holiday meals. The parade will start at 9 a.m. ET and it will broadcast on both NBC and CBS.

An alternate, 360-degree angle of the parade will be live streamed on YouTube, but if you’re looking to watch either the NBC or CBS broadcasts online, you can watch those channels on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Preview

The first official Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was held on November 27, 1924. The parade included floats, music bands, and animals from the Central Park Zoo, including elephants, bears, and monkeys.

It’s the 93rd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year and for those venturing out to watch the parade in person, be sure to bundle up with a lot of layers. With the winds this holiday, there’s always the chance that the floats could end up being grounded. The Wall Street Journal reported that the only time the Thanksgiving Day parade balloons were grounded was in 1971.

According to The New York Times, there is a chance that the balloons at the parade could be grounded for the second time in history this Thanksgiving. Since an incident in 1997, there have been strict regulations in place when it comes to whether or not the floats are allowed to fly. In 1997, The New York Times reported a windswept Cat in the Hat caused an accident that left a woman in a coma.

Orlando Veras, a Macy’s spokesman, released the following statement, “We are always attuned to weather conditions for Parade Day. We monitor the weather on a daily basis, but at this time, it is too early to make any determinations.”

When it comes to this year’s floats and balloons, the new ones in the parade, according to Macy’s, include Green Eggs and Ham; the Love Flies Up to the Sky Balloon; Smokey Bear; Spongebob Squarepants and Gary; Blues Clues & You; Cracker Barrel’s Home Sweet Home Float; Coach’s Rexy in the City Float; The Lego Group Brick Changer; and New York Life’s Toy House of Marvelous Milestones.

As for the performers at the parade this year, they include but are not limited to Billy Porter, the Black Eyed Peas, Celine Dion, Ciara, Debbie Gibson, Idina Menzel, Kelly Rowland, Lea Michele, Ozuna, and TLC. The Big Apple Circus will also play a part in the festivities.

