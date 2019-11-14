Mavericks vs Knicks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The struggling New York Knicks are struggling and will welcome back their former star Kristaps Porzingis as the Dallas Mavericks come to town on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Mavericks vs Knicks Preview

The Knicks are 2-9 and in a major state of disarray with questions swirling about the job status of head coach David Fizdale. ESPN has reported that the franchise is laying the groundwork to fire Fizdale less than two years into his four-year deal. However, the Knicks skipper has said he’s felt support from the front office.

“The fact we talk every day,” Fizdale said. “We are in constant communication with each other. We’re very raw with each other. Good or bad. None of us have an ego about it. We’re all on the same page of where we are trying to get to. End of the day, we are all in this together.”

That being said, there’s plenty of reason to worry. After a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry threw an unscheduled news conference, expressing their frustrations with the team’s slow start.

The Knicks were unable to capitalize on the chaos on Tuesday, falling to the Bulls 120-102 and allowing a massive performance from rookie Coby White, who hit seven 3-points in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks might be feeling a bit nostalgic against the Mavericks, with former big man Kristaps Porzingis returning to Madison Square Garden. He spoke on his return this week.

“I remember when I was there the expectations were always high for us, and it’s a city hungry for success in basketball,” Porzingis said. “And for them, for the fans and for the city to be going through this year after year, it’s got to be tough. And so it’s always a lot of pressure and when things are not going right immediately, there needs to be changes, and this year is no different for them again.”

The Mavericks are 6-4 this season, with one of those losses coming to the Knicks on Nov. 8. Dallas dropped their last game, which was a 116-106 loss to the Boston Celtics despite a massive performance from Luka Doncic (34 points, six rebounds, nine assists).

The Mavericks are a 7.5-point favorite for the game, with the total set a 215.