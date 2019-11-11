Mavericks vs Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Boston Celtics will look to extend their hot start as they host the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at TD Garden.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBA TV (nationally), Fox Sports Southwest (locally in the Mavericks market) and NBC Sports Boston (locally in the Celtics market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

All Markets: FuboTV

NBA TV, Fox Sports Southwest (local markets) and NBC Sports Boston (local) are among the 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch the Mavericks vs Celtics live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Mavericks and Celtics Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

Fox Sports Southwest (local) and NBC Sports Boston (local) are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library. NBA TV isn’t included with Hulu, so this is only an option for those in the Mavericks and Celtics markets.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Mavericks vs Celtics on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

All Markets: Sling TV

NBA TV is included in Sling TV’s Sports Extra add-on, which can be added to either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue main channel bundle. Fox Sports Sun and NBC Sports Boston aren’t included, but the game will still be on NBA TV in the Mavericks and Celtics markets.

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch the Mavericks vs Celtics live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Mavericks vs Celtics Preview

Since dropping their opener to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics have won seven games in a row and are on top of the Eastern Conference.

However, the season just got a little more difficult with star forward Gordon Hayward breaking his hand in their last game against the Spurs.

Hayward has averaged just over 30 minutes a game this season, netting 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He’s also done it at a very efficient level, shooting 55% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc.

What made the injury hurt just a little bit more is that Hayward has had injury trouble since signing with the Celtics, which started right out of the gate. Just six minutes into his debut season in 2017, Hayward broke his leg.

“Every year you go through stuff, where different things happen, and different guys go down,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said. “This one doesn’t feel nearly as bad as it did two years ago. He’ll be back. He’ll be off for a few weeks or a month or whatever he is.”

The game against the Celtics wrapped up a three-game undefeated road trip for Boston, but now they return home to see a young and hungry Dallas squad.

“Still trying to improve. It feels like the quick turnaround against Dallas is going to be really tough, they’re really good,” Stevens said. “Then two home games, and you’re right back on the road. This doesn’t stop. You start thinking about how good you are, and you just get pounded, we just got to keep getting better. We know were capable of playing good basketball so that’s a good thing.”

The Mavericks put up a season high 138 points in a victory over the Grizzlies the last time out. Luka Doncic led the way with 24 points, just missing out on a triple-double with 14 rebounds and 8 assists. Eight players in all were in double-figures, a remarkable accomplishment.

“It was a really good effort from start to finish,” Carlisle said. “Had a real even contribution from top to bottom. The second unit, obviously came in and was very strong.”

No one in the Mavericks lineup had to play over 30 minutes in the game, which would be a trend going forward for Dallas.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that can contribute on any given night,” Justin Jackson said. “I think it showed (Saturday), for sure. .Whether you are starting, you’re not playing, or you are just playing a little bit, you have to go out and make your minutes count.”

Boston is a 3.5-point favorite for the game, with a total of 219.5.