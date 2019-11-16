How to Watch Michigan vs MSU Football Online Without Cable

The battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy takes center stage as the Michigan Wolverines host the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Michigan vs Michigan State Preview

Since falling to Penn State on Oct. 19, the No. 14 ranked Wolverines have reeled off a pair of convincing wins over Notre Dame (45-14) and Maryland (38-7). Next up is a rivalry matchup with Michigan State — always a contentious affair.

“It’s the equivalent of a state championship,” Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said on his weekly radio show. “They want it, we want it. That type of atmosphere where it doesn’t matter what took place — I mean, how good our offense was or our defense was last week or what anyone did last week or the previous nine weeks.

“Now it’s this game, physicality, tackling, blocking, ball security and playing good are at a premium in a game like this.”

Michigan has won two of the last three, but the Spartans have taken 8 of the last 11. However, Michigan State has lost four straight entering this game and are a near two-touchdown underdog.

“They have to show up and play just like we do. Any team can lose at any time,” Michigan State linebacker Antjuan Simmons told reporters. “I wouldn’t bet a single dime against us, no matter what. We’re ready, and we’re going to come to play.”

Harbaugh understands that and is not underestimating his rival.

“On high alert for everything,” Harbaugh said. “We understand Mark Dantonio’s a master motivator and there could be trick plays. Everything needs to be alerted and prepared and ready.”

Last time out, Michigan State blew a giant fourth quarter lead, allowing Illinois to score 27 in the fourth to escape with the 37-34 victory. It has Dantonio — who has won three Big Ten titles since 2010 — on the hot seat.

“What people need to understand out there is that I have as much information as I can to do the job that I’m doing, and I’m going to try and do it with our players in mind,” Dantonio said. “We’re going to work hard, we’re going to always stay positive, we’re going to rise above it. That’s the only thing that I can do.”

The most recent matchup between the two squads featured a hefty serving of tension from the start. It included a pregame scuffle between the teams and linebacker Devin Bush — now in the NFL with the Steelers — stomping on the Spartans logo at center field.

“That’s in the past in my mind,” Dantonio said. “It’s in the past. Those things have taken place, and I said on a radio show this week: ‘If you don’t like confrontation, this probably isn’t a good game to go to.'”