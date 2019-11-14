How to Watch MSU vs Seton Hall Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 3 Michigan State Spartans basketball team and the No. 12 Seton Hall Pirates will meet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan State vs Seton Hall Preview

A night after Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston lost his brother, the Spartans defeated the Binghamton Bearcats 100-47 at home to improve to 1-1.

Zachary Winston died after being hit by an Amtrak train in Albion, Michigan, on Saturday night. Cassius started on Sunday, leading all participants with 11 assists and scoring 17 points, tied with teammate Xavier Tillman for a game high.

“I did not know if he was going to play. I didn’t even know how to handle it, if I was to be very blunt and honest with you,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said, according to 247Sports. “All I told him was ‘We’ll support you either way, no matter what you do.’ I guess if I was to be honest, I expected him not to play. But everyone grieves a different way, and we left it 100 percent up to Cassius with total support from every coach, every player and every member of our athletic department.”

He added: “As far as the game goes, we got off to a great start — mostly (Winston) getting people the ball. I thought our five starters looked really connected tonight. It seemed like the ball was moving better, we were getting around things better. We were pretty good defensively; they did hit some 3s after the first five minutes and then they started offensive rebounding a little bit. We had a little letdown when we got up 27 or (25) or whatever it was.”

The Pirates bested the Stony Brook Seawolves 74-57 on Saturday to improve to 2-0, despite losing star guard Myles Powell to an ankle sprain early in the first half.

“He came in the locker room and motivated us, said he believes in us,” Pirates forward Sandro Mamukelashvili said of Powell, according to the Asbury Park Press. “All we thought about during the game was, we’ve got to play for the one player who holds it down for us all the time. It was our turn to give it back.”

Mamukelashvili scored a game-high 17 points to go with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block.

“This was the first time not having Myles around us,” Mamukelashvili said, per the Asbury Park Press. “So I feel like this shows our character, how we can also play without our leading player. It builds our character a lot.”

Whether Powell, the Big East preseason player of the year and an Associated Press preseason All-America selection, plays on Thursday is a game-time decision.