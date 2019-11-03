MTV EMA 2019 Live Streaming: How to Watch the Europe Music Awards Online

The 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards, aka MTV EMA, air tonight and across the world live. The show will air live from the Fibes Conference & Exhibition Center in Seville, Spain at 8 p.m. GMT, 9 p.m. CET, 9 p.m. ET. It will also air at 6 p.m. on MTV Canada. As for how long the show is, it is scheduled to run an estimated two hours. For those hoping to watch the show in the USA but do not have a cable subscription or do not have MTV as part of their cable package, you can still watch the show online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of MTV on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

MTV is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of MTV on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

MTV is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch MTV live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

MTV is included in the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch MTV live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

This year’s host is Becky G and she will be performing as well, as reported by MTV. Ahead of the awards, Becky G spoke with Variety about her hosting gig and said, “There were already talks about my participation in the show, and once the ideas were thrown out, they said, ‘Why don’t we just have Becky host?’ I was geeked out. It was insane.”

She continued, “There is a lot of responsibility that comes with it: memorizing lines, back-up plans … we are arriving a couple days earlier to be able to work out the whole show, and it’s going to be really awesome. The nerves aren’t as present, there’s more excitement.” In addition to hosting and performing, Becky G is also a nominee, nominated in the Best Pop category.

Billboard reported that when Becky G first announced her big hosting news, she released this statement, “I can’t wait to arrive in Seville to host the year’s hottest global music celebration. See you soon, Beasters!”

Bruce Gillmer, global head of music and talent, Viacom and co-brand head, MTV International also released a statement. His read, “Becky G is an exceptional multifaceted talent who’s no stranger to the global stage. We can’t wait to see her light up the MTV EMA stage in Seville.”

In other EMA news, NME has reported that Liam Gallagher will collect the first-ever Rock Icon Award. Gallagher will also perform one solo song, as well as an Oasis song.

