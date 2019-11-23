Notre Dame vs Boston College Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Boston College is looking to break its long struggle streak against Notre Dame at home as the teams meet up in South Bend on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

Boston College vs Notre Dame Preview

Notre Dame has won 17 games in a row against Boston College at home and look to continue that streak as they look to improve their bowl season poll position.

“You have to have the mindset to roll up your sleeves and play physical and our guys know that they’ll get knocked off the ball if they’re not in the right mindset,” said Kelly. “The game’s hard. And it’s going to be hard against BC if you don’t have the right mindset going into it.”

Kelly commended the Eagles for being a physical team.

“This is Georgia in a sense. Much more of a physical presence,” Kelly said. “You’re dealing with a physicality at the point of attack. The running backs at 240-245 pounds and the ability to open it up in the passing game much better than Navy’s. They’re very good on offense. They’ve scored at a high rate. This is again about controlling the line of scrimmage.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” he added. “We have to get after it again this week. It was a physical week going against each other…we went 10 minutes on Tuesday and Wednesday of hard contact, 1s vs. 1s, because it’s hard to duplicate the physicality of this offense.”

It’s the penultimate matchup of the season for the Fighting Irish, who are coming off of a 52-20 win over Navy. Since losing to Michigan, Notre Dame have won three games in a row.

Boston College is a near three-touchdown favorite for the game, but head coach Steve Addazio is confident his guys can keep it competitive to make the game the rivalry it once was.

“We’ve really worked hard to bring that back to life again,” Addazio said. “It wasn’t that long ago that that was so intense, right? Then that period that it really didn’t play wasn’t the same. It lost something. Things happen quick nowadays, I think.

“But we also deal with guys who are very bright guys, and they get it and understand it, and they feel it. You still are playing a national team, and they get that too, that this is still a grand stage, and if you’re a competitor, you’re playing a top 15 team on a grand stage, that’s what you want to do.”

The Irish are a 21-point favorite for the contest. The total is set at 65.5.