Notre Dame vs Stanford Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Stanford Cardinal football team will host the No. 16 Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox.

Notre Dame vs Stanford Preview

The Irish secured their fourth consecutive win last week, pounding the Boston College Eagles 40-7 to improve to 9-2 on the season.

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book completed 26 of 40 passes for 239 yards and 3 touchdowns, adding 66 rushing yards on 12 carries.

On his lone touch, wideout Braden Lenzy broke the day’s biggest play: a jet sweep that went for a 61-yard touchdown.

“Sweeps, reverses and what-not, that’s kind of like my bread and butter,” Lenzy said, according to 247 Sports. “I think the most effective part of the whole play is the fakes within it. The o-line is so big and the way that Ian (Book) and the running backs fake it, just the slight hesitation and if I’m even, it’s difficult for defenders to catch me.

“I guess (opponents) kind of know, but in all honesty, are you really going to worry about me when Cole Kmet and Chase Claypool are on the field? I feel like I’m the least of concerns.”

The Cardinal dropped another rivalry tilt last week, relinquishing the Stanford Axe to the Cal Golden Bears in the Big Game.

Stanford got outgained 424-344 in the 24-20 loss, their first defeat against Cal since 2009. They fell to 4-7 on the season and 3-6 in Pac-12 play.

“To lose the axe after nine years is a tough pill to swallow,” tight end Colby Parkinson said, according to The Associated Press. “This next week will be all about our character.”

Stanford quarterback Davis Mills completed 26 of 35 passes for 283 yards, a touchdown, and a pair of interceptions. He also took two delay-of-game penalties.

“I thought Davis, at times during the game, was outstanding,” Cardinal head coach David Shaw said, per 247 Sports. “A couple times we took too long at the line of scrimmage. We’ve got to keep an eye on the clock to keep us from getting a delay of game.”

Stanford and Notre Dame have met 33 times dating back to 1925, and they’ve met once a year starting in 1997.

The Stanford have won five of their last eight matchups. One of the Irish’s victories in that span, from 2012, was vacated in 2016 as a result NCAA sanctions against the program.

The Irish haven’t bested the Cardinal on the road since 2007.

“We have not won at Stanford in quite some time, so the focus is on playing well on the road against an opponent that certainly has our respect,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said, per 247 Sports. “As I mentioned, they have beaten us at Stanford Stadium and certainly have beat us here, so our guys have to play well.”