How to Watch Navy vs Notre Dame Football Online Without Cable

Notre Dame and Navy meet for the 93rd time on Saturday and it’ll be the first time since 1978 that both teams will be ranked coming into the contest.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

NBC (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Navy vs Notre Dame on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include NBC (live in select markets).

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Navy vs Notre Dame on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

NBC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Navy vs Notre Dame on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Navy vs Notre Dame Preview

The 16th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) host the 23rd-ranked Navy Midshipmen (7-1) on Saturday in the next chapter in the programs’ storied series.

The Fighting Irish are fighting to play in a New Year’s Six Bowl and are coming off a 38-7 win at Duke last weekend.

Notre Dame senior quarterback Ian Book led the way with an all-around effort for the Fighting Irish, passing for 181 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 139 yards on 12 carries.

Chris Finke caught two TDs and Chase Claypool and George Takacs each had TD receptions in the win.

Book has been steady throughout the season, having thrown for 2,009 yards, 21 TDs, six INTs, and rushed for 390 yards and four scores.

Meanwhile, Navy comes into Saturday’s contest riding a five-game win streak. The Midshipmen blew out Connecticut last Friday, 56-10.

Navy has turned its program around after having gone 10-16 over the last two seasons, including a 3-10 mark last year.

The Midshipmen feature a triple-option rushing attack and are led by senior QB Malcolm Perry, who has rushed for 1,042 yards on 157 carries this season with 16 rushing TDs.

Perry has thrown only 53 passes, completing 29 of them for 722 yards, 5 TDs and 3 INTs.

Notre Dame beat Navy last season, 44-22, in a game that was played in San Diego.

The two teams met as ranked teams 41 years ago when Joe Montana and the 15th-ranked Irish beat the 11th-ranked Midshipmen, 27-7.

ODDS:

Notre Dame -7.5

Over/Under Total Points: 55

WEATHER:

Notre Dame, Indiana is expecting a cool, crisp late fall afternoon on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s.