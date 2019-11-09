How to Watch Ohio State vs Maryland Football Online Without Cable

The nation’s newest No. 1 team, the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0), will host the Maryland Terrapins (3-6) in a Big Ten clash in Columbus on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of OSU vs Maryland on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include Fox (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial of AT&T TV Now right here, and you can then watch a live stream of OSU vs Maryland on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now–no matter what channel package you choose–comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

Fox is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of OSU vs Maryland on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Maryland vs Ohio State Preview

Led by quarterback Justin Fields, the Buckeyes are third in the nation in scoring, averaging a staggering 48.3 points a game. Fields has been a force, scoring 33 total touchdowns this year (24 passing and nine rushing). The 48.3 points Ohio State is currently averaging per game is the highest total in school history. The Buckeyes absolutely demolished a solid Wisconsin Badgers team, 38-7, on October 26, which was a low-scoring affair by their standards. They’ll look to get back into 40-point territory against the Terrapins.

On defense, the Buckeyes were dealt a significant blow early on Friday, when it was announced that their star pass rusher Chase Young will miss the Maryland game due to suspension related to accepting and repaying a loan. Young leads the nation in sacks with 13.5, so his absence will be a significant loss for this Buckeye’s defense. The Buckeyes are averaging 4.5 sacks a game, and much of that has been padded by Young. How his teammates respond in his absence will be something to watch in this game.

As for the Terps, they know they’ll have their work cut out for them, but they’re also looking forward to the challenge of facing such a well-rounded team.

Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson says that playing against a team as formidable as Ohio State has provided extra motivation for his team: “Playing an undefeated Ohio State team at Ohio State definitely gets you motivated because you know you have to execute because they’re great football team,” Jackson said. “You really have to be on your A-game, and that gets you excited throughout the week, to be able to play a team like that.”

The Terps will certainly have a better chance at running the ball with Young out. The Terrapins are fifth in the Big Ten in rushing, averaging 184.2 yards per game on the ground. They will likely lean on junior running back Javon Leake, who currently ranks ninth in the Big Ten in rushing, and third in the conference in all-purpose yards with 136.8.

The Terrapins almost beat the Buckeyes last year, but lost a close one at home, 52-51. Considering that Ohio State is currently 43.5 favorites in this game, the results this season may not be quite so close.