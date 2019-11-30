OSU vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable Free

The undefeated No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes take on their Big Ten archrival, the No. 13 Michigan Wolverines in the 116th edition of “The Game” Saturday at noon in Michigan.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of OSU vs Michigan on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include Fox (live in select markets).

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of OSU vs Michigan on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of OSU vs Michigan on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

OSU vs Michigan Preview

The new No. 1 atop the College Football Playoff rankings, the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) close out the regular season with the 116th edition of “The Game” on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Ann Arbor and the Big House to meet their Big Ten archrival, the No. 13 Michigan Wolverines (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten).

The Buckeyes are just two wins away from getting a shot at winning their second national championship in the last five seasons in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State has owned the series as of late, winning seven straight and 14 of the last 15 against the Maize and Blue.

The Buckeyes were tested for the first time this season when the previously-ranked No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions fought them hard into the fourth quarter last week.

Trailing 21-0 in the third, Penn State took advantage of two Ohio State turnovers to cut the deficit to 21-17.

The Buckeyes would ultimately prevail, 28-17, clinching the Big Ten East title with the win. They will take on Minnesota or Wisconsin next week in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis.

Leading the way this season for Ohio State has been their sophomore QB Justin Fields, who transferred after one season at Georgia. Fields has been dominant this year, throwing 33 touchdowns with only a single interception and has also rushed for ten TDs.

On the defensive end of the field, Ohio State’s top-ranked D is led by Heisman Trophy candidate Chase Young.

The junior defensive end has been an absolute force this season, leading the nation in sacks with 16 1/2 in just nine games, which is a Buckeyes’ program record.

Young returned from a two-game NCAA suspension last week and wreaked havoc on Penn State, recording three sacks and six other tackles.

Michigan will be looking to avenge an embarrassing thumping they took last season in their season’s biggest game when Ohio State blew them out, 62-39. The Wolverines were ranked No. 4 going into the game in Columbus and were two wins away from playing in their first College Football Playoff.

Ohio State was led by QB Dwayne Haskins who threw for six TDs in the rout, before being drafted by the Washington Redskins. The Buckeyes racked up 567 yards of total offense.

Michigan will be looking to return the favor on Saturday as they seek their first win in the series since 2011, which would give head coach Jim Harbaugh his first win against the Buckeyes in his five-year tenure.

Senior QB Shea Patterson will be riding quite the wave of momentum heading into Saturday’s game.

Patterson has thrown nine touchdowns in the last two weeks and led the Wolverines to four straight wins and seven in their last eight games.

With one more win this season, Michigan would reach 10 victories for the fourth time under Harbaugh.

WEATHER:

A cold and raw day is on tap in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s expected. There’s a 10-20% chance of a shower as well.

ODDS:

Ohio State -8

Over/Under Total Points: 50