Oklahoma vs OK State Bedlam Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys football team will host the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday for the 114th installment of the Bedlam Series.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include Fox (live in select markets).

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Preview

The Sooners improved to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in Big 12 play last week, edging the TCU Horned Frogs 28-24 at home to seal their place in the conference title game.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 11 of 21 passes for 145 yards, 2 touchdowns, and a pick, adding 28 carries for 173 yards and 2 scores.

“One of the first games where he just missed a few throws down the field that could have really busted the thing open,” Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said, according to The Associated Press. “And they were all just long by just a tad bit. So he was just a little bit off on some of the deep balls.”

In his first season since transferring from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Hurts, a senior, ranks first among Big 12 players in passing touchdowns (30) and total yards (4,340), second in rushing yards (1,156) and rushing touchdowns (17), and third in passing yards (3,184), all while throwing just 6 interceptions.

“He’s grown a bunch. Had to learn a new system, new program, new team, new coaches, new everything in a short amount of time,” Riley said Monday, according to 247 Sports. “Every team that he plays, every defense we see is new. Everything’s new and he’s done a good job of handling it all throughout the year. He’s got a good grasp of what we’re doing and he’s certainly — he’s been a really strong leader. The guys have followed him, even though he hasn’t been here very long.”

The Cowboys dropped three of their first four Big 12 tests, but they’ve won four straight conference games since, improving to 8-3 overall.

Last week, they bested the West Virginia Mountaineers 20-13 on the road behind a big day from running back Chuba Hubbard, who carried 26 times for 106 yards and made 7 catches for 88 yards.

“I think we’ve got a lot from our team and I think once we adjusted and became more sound offensively — well really even defensively — we’ve played a little better,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said Monday, per 247 Sports. “Offensively, we’ve played smarter football. If we knew now what we knew at the first of the year, probably would’ve played better early in the season but we hadn’t quite got it figured out, because there was quite a few guys we didn’t know a lot about. We’ve gotten a lot out of this team.”

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have meet 113 times dating back to 1904. The Sooners have dominated the Bedlam Series, going 88-18-7 overall and taking 14 of the in-state rivals’ last 16 matchups.