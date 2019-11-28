Egg Bowl 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Mississippi State Bulldogs football team will host the Ole Miss Runnin’ Rebels on Thursday as the sides compete for the rivalry’s the Golden Egg Trophy.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Egg Bowl 2019 Preview

The Bulldogs took a break from SEC play on Saturday, thumping the Abilene Christian Wildcats 45-7 at home to improve to 5-6 on the year. They’re 2-5 in the conference.

Mississippi State dominated on the ground, carrying 40 times for 372 yards and 3 touchdowns while holding the Wildcats to 27 rushing yards on 28 runs.

“We did some good things in the run game and our defense held them to seven points,” Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead said, according to The Associated Press. “But at the end of the day I was pleased with the win and we’re ready to move forward with Egg Bowl week. We needed to execute in all three phases and have a sense of urgency and we saw that at times.”

The Bulldogs’ first two drives stalled in Abilene Christian territory, leading to punts. They then found the end zone on their next three possessions.

“I was seeing red because we were not executing at a high level,” Moorhead said, per The Associated Press. “There were some things on those first two drives where we need to play with more precision. We needed to block better and find the guy that was open and catch it. We started that in the second half with more tempo and it was more of a matter of execution than anything.”

The Rebels fell at home to the No. 1 LSU Tigers 58-37 in their last test, back on Nov. 16, dropping to 4-7 overall and 2-5 in SEC play. They moved the ball on the ground, racking up 402 yards on 44 carries, but surrendered 714 yards of offense, 489 of which came through the air.

“I’m excited about Egg Bowl week,” Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke said Monday, according to 247Sports. “This is a big game for us, for our program. National TV, it’s really a showcase game for the entire state of Mississippi, so we’re excited about the opportunity. It’s obviously a huge game for a number of reasons.”

He added: “This is a very emotional and passionate game, and it should be, like all rivalry games should be with two passionate fan bases.”

Ole Miss leads the longstanding rivalry series 62-45-6. Last year, a No. 22-ranked Bulldogs squad demolished the Rebels 35-3 in Oxford.

“I think this game stands alone and you can’t worry about what happened last year,” Luke said, per 247Sports. “These are two brand new teams, different set of circumstances, but I think you really don’t need any extra motivation when it comes to this game. It’s very important on its own.”