How to Order UFC 244 on ESPN Plus

You can order the UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz PPV through ESPN+ right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

UFC 244 will take place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, headlined by a welterweight fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

You can order the UFC 244 main PPV card right here via ESPN+. There are a couple of different pricing options available, so here’s a full rundown of what you need to know about ESPN+ and buying UFC 224:

How to Order UFC 244 PPV on ESPN+

You need a subscription to ESPN+ in order to purchase UFC 244, so your options for ordering vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 244 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98.

You can purchase that bundle right here by selecting “Upgrade & Buy.” You’ll then be able to watch the UFC 244 early prelims card (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV) on any of the ESPN digital platforms (more on that below).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can buy the UFC 244 PPV by itself for $59.99 by going to this page and then selecting the “Get it for $59.99 here” link. Or, if you select “Upgrade & Buy,” you can get the special bundle price even if you already have ESPN+. In that case, you’ll simply extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get the UFC 244 PPV for a total of $79.98.

Where to Watch UFC 244

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Masvidal vs Diaz, Gastelum vs Till and the complete UFC 244 main PPV card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 244 Preview

In the main event, welterweights Nate Diaz (20-11 in MMA, 15-9 in the UFC) and Jorge Masvidal (34-13, 11-6) will square off for an unofficial yet UFC-sanctioned BMF (for “baddest motherf—er”) belt.

The 34-year-old Diaz ended a three-year layoff by besting Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision at UFC 241 in August. He then issued a respectful challenge to Masvidal, who was sitting cageside at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Diaz doubled down on the challenge in his post-fight press conference, using the language that’d inspire UFC president Dana White to task the promotion’s design team with creating the BMF belt.

“Now we’re fighting for the baddest motherf—er in the game belt and that’s mine. So I’d like to defend it against Jorge Masvidal,” Diaz said. “So if you want to be the baddest motherf—er, that’s how we’re going to do it.”

After Saturday’s fight, the hardware will be handed out by actor and WWF legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Looking forward to wrapping the title around the winner,” Johnson captioned an Instagram video announcing his role in the event.

“Gonna be a wild, fun and historic night. You do not wanna miss this fight.”

Masvidal last fought in July, when he set the UFC record for fastest knockout by stopping Ben Askren with a flying knee five seconds into their UFC 239 bout.

The 34-year-old ended his three previous victories with punches.

“I’m there to hurt every second of every minute and every minute of every round,” Masvidal said Wednesday, according to MMA Junkie. “If he survives what I got to give him, my hat’s off to him. But there’s a dog in me. And when this dog gets tired, it keeps biting.

“I’m not going to take a step back from nobody. There’s not a fight you could pull up where me getting hit or me getting tired I’m backing away or shying away from a fight. I’m a dog and once that cage is locked, I only know one thing and one speed.”

Main Card (10 pm ET on PPV)

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz, welterweight

Darren Till vs. Kelvin Gastelum, middleweight

Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque, welterweight

Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoi Ivanov, heavyweight

Gregor Gillespie vs. Kevin Lee, lightweight

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET, on ESPN2)

Johnny Walker vs. Corey Anderson, light heavyweight

Shane Burgos vs. Makwan Amirkhani, featherweight

Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan, middleweight

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweight

Preliminary Card (6:30 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+)

Jennifer Maia vs. Katlyn Chookagian, women’s flyweight

Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre, welterweight

Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu, featherweight

