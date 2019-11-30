Civil War 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Oregon vs OSU Without Cable

The No. 14 Oregon Ducks football team will host the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium on Saturday for the annual Civil War rivalry game.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have the Pac-12 Network, you can watch Oregon vs OSU live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The Pac-12 Network is one of 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch Oregon vs OSU live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The Pac-12 Network is included in Sling TV’s Sports Extra add-on, which can be added to either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue main channel bundle.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can then watch Oregon vs OSU live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

2019 Civil War Preview

The Ducks had their hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff all but dashed last week as they fell to the Arizona State Sun Devils 31-28 on the road.

Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert completed 20 of 36 passes for 304 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, Oregon’s only turnovers. The Sun Devils didn’t cough it up once.

Oregon’s defense surrendered touchdown passes of 57 and 76 yards. They also ceded 33- and 46-yard completions that led to field goals.

“Obviously a tough night, physical battle, they made a lot of big plays, we came back and started rolling later for the latter half of the football game but certainly too late to get going,” Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said after the defeat, according to 247 Sports. “Really proud of the way our guys continued to compete, but against a good team on the road you have to be at your very best from start to finish and we were not that tonight, so credit to the other team and we certainly have to get better.”

Now 10-2 on the year and 7-1 in conference play, the Ducks fell from No. 6 to No. 14 in the Associated Press poll.

The Beavers’ postseason aspirations also took a hit last week. They fell just short of clinching bowl eligibility, losing to the Washington State Cougars 54-53 at home to slip to 5-6 on the season and 4-4 in Pac-12 play. They’ll need to best Oregon to ensure themselves a bowl game.

Trailing 35-24 heading into the fourth quarter, Oregon State scored 29 points in the final period to take their own 11-point lead, only to see the the Cougars score unanswered touchdowns on their last two possessions, the second of which came with two seconds on the clock.

“It was a heck of a football game,” Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, according to The Associated Press. “It was back-and-forth and credit Washington State for continuing to answer. We got ourselves down by 11, responded with a couple of quick scores to take the lead and it goes back-and-forth. Our guys played their hearts out, they really did, but we were just one play short.”

Oregon and Oregon State have played 122 times dating back to their initial meeting in 1894. The Ducks lead the all-time series 65–47–10.

“It should be incredibly intense,” Cristobal said Monday, per 247 Sports. “It should be incredibly physical, and I don’t think either side would want it any other way, right?

“That’s what we all want it to be towards the end of November in the last game of the season, the Civil War. It’s going to be a great afternoon.”