Penn State vs Ohio State Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Major implications are on the line Saturday for both the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff races, as Ohio State battles Penn State at the Horseshoe in Columbus.

Penn State vs Ohio State Preview

To call Saturday’s No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0) vs. No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-1, 7-0) a big game would be an understatement.

The undefeated Buckeyes have been trouncing teams all season long and with a win over their conference foe on Saturday, they’d clinch the Big Ten East Division.

For the 19-point underdog Nittany Lions, an upset would mean having a shot at winning the division with a win next week vs. lowly Rutgers.

The last two times these teams have met, Ohio State has won by one point, but this year’s Buckeyes team is on a whole different level.

Ohio State comes into Saturday’s game leading the nation in points scored, as well as boasting the best defense in the land.

The Buckeyes will get their star defensive end back on Saturday, as Chase Young returns from a two-game suspension.

Young is an absolute game-changing pass rusher and is projected as one of the top picks in next year’s NFL Draft.

The junior DE had 13 1/2 sacks before sitting out the last two games for accepting a personal loan from someone he described as a family friend.

Ohio State’s defensive coordinator Jeff Haley expects Penn State to have a huge challenge going up against the dynamic Young on Saturday.

“He changes what they have to do. They have to account for him,” Haley said about the Nittany Lions. “They may have to slide to him, they may have to put a tight end on him. They might have to keep a back in on him. They have to find a way so he’s not one-on-one. They might have to get rid of the ball quicker. They might not be able to sit in the pocket and throw those deep developing routes that give you problems.”

As if facing Young and the defense was enough, Penn State will also be tasked with slowing down the potent offense led by quarterback Justin Fields and running back J.K. Dobbins.

Fields has been unstoppable this season, throwing for 31 touchdowns with only one interception and rushing for another ten scores.

Dobbins has rushed for 1,289 yards on 183 carries, scoring 13 times on the ground.

Penn State was able to wipe the bitter taste of their first defeat of the season away quickly, as they beat Indiana last Saturday at home, 34-27.

That game fell just a week after a 31-26 loss to Minnesota in a showdown of then-unbeaten teams.

If there’s any team suited to slow down the running attack of Dobbins and Ohio State, it’s Penn State, who has the nation’s top-ranked rushing defense in FBS, allowing 2.19 yards per carry.

The Nittany Lions will be facing their fifth AP Top 25 opponent in their last six games.

ODDS:

Ohio State -19

Over/Under Total Points: 58

WEATHER:

Columbus, Ohio expects a raw, chilly late fall afternoon on Saturday with temperatures in the low 40s and a decent chance of rain later in the game.