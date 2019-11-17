Patriots vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A battle of the last two NFL champions takes place on Sunday when the New England Patriots meet the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time since their Super Bowl LII thriller in 2018.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Eagles on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you want to watch CBS football games (both in-market NFL and college football games), and you don’t need any other channels, Amazon Prime’s CBS channel is a great option:

Watch CBS on Amazon Prime

If you already have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Eagles on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you want to watch as much NFL as possible beyond just this game, CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets) and NFL Network are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, while NFL RedZone is included in the Sports Plus add-on.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Eagles on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Another option for watching as much as NFL as possible, Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS, Fox, NBC (all live in select markets) and ESPN.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Eagles on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead.

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Eagles on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Start Your Dazn Canada Free Trial

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Eagles and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Patriots vs Eagles Preview

The New England Patriots (8-1) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-4) on Sunday with memories of Super Bowl LII still lingering.

It’ll be the first time the teams will face-off since the Eagles took home their first Super Bowl title by defeating the Patriots in a 41-33 thriller on Feb. 4, 2018.

Although it was two years ago, and in between then the Patriots won last season’s title, QB Tom Brady seems to still be bothered by the loss.

The six-time NFL champion, who threw for 505 yards in Super Bowl LII, admitted that he’s still not over that defeat during his weekly radio appearance on WEEI in Boston.

“That’s a lot of mental scar tissue from that year,” said Brady. “That was a tough game. In a lot of ways, we learned from that year and we came back stronger the next year. We won the Super Bowl in ’18. I think everything is a matter of perspective and when you play in that game and you play great teams, you’re not going to win them all.

“This is not the Harlem Globetrotters vs. the Washington Generals. This is all about tough competition against the best teams. They deserved it that year, and now a couple years later we get a chance to play the organization again. We’ve had a lot changes, they’ve had a lot of changes. It’s totally different circumstances. Huge game for us. Big game for them. The better team is going to win.”

The Patriots will be well-rested on Sunday, coming off their bye week, and should be chomping at the bit after suffering their first defeat to the Baltimore Ravens their last time out.

The Ravens powered their way to a 37-20 win on Sunday Night Football two weeks ago, handing the Patriots their first loss of the season.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson shredded the Patriots’ top-ranked defense for 61 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and threw for 163 yards and another score through the air.

The Patriots’ defense has been susceptible to the run this season and gave up 210 yards rushing in the game against Baltimore, including 115 yards from Ravens running back Mark Ingram.

The Eagles will also be fresh coming into Sunday’s game off their bye week.

Philadelphia has won two straight games to draw even with the Dallas Cowboys atop the NFC East.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz has thrown a touchdown pass in 12 consecutive games, including one in their 22-14 win over the Chicago Bears two weeks ago.

Wentz, who missed Super Bowl LII due to knee surgery, will face his toughest test yet on Sunday, as the Patriots have only allowed three TD passes on the season and have a league-leading 19 interceptions.

Although they didn’t face Wentz in the Super Bowl, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has nothing but respect for the Eagles QB, going into Sunday’s game.

“He can do it all — good arm, athletic, can extend plays, tough kid, can run if he needs to, can make all the throws, get the ball down the field, gets the ball to all his receivers, uses the backs, tight ends and receivers based on who is open, his route progression,” said Belichick.

“He’s good at reading defenses. They give him a lot of responsibility at the line of scrimmage to change plays or adjust plays. There’s some checking going on there and so forth. So, looks like he’s pretty good at everything, a pretty accomplished guy.”

With Eagles RB Jordan Howard not expected to play due to injury, Philadelphia will lean on Miles Sanders and recently acquired Jay Ajayi to attack the Patriots on the ground.

ODDS:

Patriots -4.5

Over/Under Total Points: 45

WEATHER:

A cool and cloudy early evening is expected in Philadelphia for Sunday, with temperatures hovering around the 40 mark.