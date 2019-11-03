Patriots vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Baltimore Ravens (5-2) will host the undefeated New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore Sunday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the Patriots vs Ravens live stream via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in select markets, including Boston and Baltimore) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. It also comes with Fox (with some NFL and college football games in 4K), CBS and NFL Network, while NFL RedZone is in the “Sports Plus” add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Ravens on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

NBC (live in select markets, including Boston and Baltimore) is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library. Fox, CBS and ESPN are also included.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Ravens on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (all live in select markets, including Boston and Baltimore).

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Ravens on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Patriots vs Ravens and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Patriots vs Ravens Preview

The Ravens will be coming off their bye week, and they’re featuring one of the league’s best offenses. Baltimore is the NFL’s best rushing team, averaging just over 204 yards a game, and they’re ranked second overall on offense as a team. They will be going up against the league’s best defense when the Pats come to town.

The powerhouse Patriots are coming off a 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns, and they’re giving up just over 85 yards rushing and a league-low 7.6 points in eight games–a stat that’s almost unheard of. Something will have to give in this game. Ravens are hoping their sensational second-year quarterback, Lamar Jackson, can be the first quarterback to conquer this seemingly unstoppable Pats defense.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said this week that facing Jackson will be a huge challenge for his currently undefeated squad. ”He’s a very talented player with a great skillset that’s unique. So, that will be a big challenge for us…I don’t think there’s probably a defensive front-seven player in the league that’s as fast as Jackson,” he said.

Jackson is currently the league’s 10th leading rusher, an impressive stat for a quarterback to have. The Patriots are three-point favorites in this one, which is the lowest point total they’ve been favored by all year, so many expect this game to be a close one.

If the game should come down to a field goal, well, that may be the only question mark this New England team has. The Patriots signed veteran kicker Nick Folk this week after releasing Mike Nugent. Folk hasn’t kicked in the league since 2017, so if this game comes down to a big kick, Folk could be the Pats’ Achilles Heel.

Odds Shark is predicting a close game with a 21-20 projected score–and they’re picking the Patriots to win. The Patriots have won seven of their last 10 meetings against the Ravens, but this is a young and energetic Ravens team. Regardless of the outcome, it should be one of the more entertaining games of Week 9.