People’s Choice Awards 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch the PCAs Online

Tonight is the 2019 People’s Choice Awards. Get the rundown on how to watch the PCAs online via cable-free live streaming.

The awards show airs on multiple networks – SyFy, E!, Bravo and USA. It airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, with additional showtimes and encore show dates.

Read on below for the instructions on how to watch the show if you do not have a TV or the above networks are not included in your cable package.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

E! is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E!, Syfy USA, or Bravo on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include E!.

You can start a free trial of AT&T TV Now right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now–no matter what channel package you choose–comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes E!, USA, Syfy and Bravo.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Bravo and Syfy.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Bravo or Syfy on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

USA Network is one of 40-plus live TV channels included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch USA live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Alessia Cara and Kelsea Ballerini are set to take the stage as performers at the awards show. And, three major A-listers are receiving honors at this year’s ceremony. Jennifer Aniston will take home the People’s Icon Award, Pink is getting the People’s Champion Award, and Gwen Stefani will be gifted the Fashion Icon Award. Ahead of the awards show, Stefani talked to E! about receiving the award and about what inspires her fashion lifestyle.

She revealed, “I just was so naïve to the fashion industry and didn’t know anything about it. I just was doing my own thing and my mom made a lot of my clothes growing up … So to get to this point where I’m getting an award for fashion … it’s kind of surreal and it just proves that if you just are true to who you are and just follow your own passion that weird things can happen … I love fashion. It never gets old for me.”

As for Jennifer Aniston’s honor, Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events and Lifestyle Digital, released the following statement, “Jennifer Aniston is a tour de force, who has portrayed some of the most iconic, unforgettable and relatable characters of our time. For gracefully conquering comedy and drama on both the small and big screen, we’re honoring Jennifer Aniston with The People’s Icon of 2019.”

Neal also made a statement about Pink and said, “Pink’s ability to capture a global audience with her music and also encourage them to act on behalf of important causes that affect humankind is awe-inspiring. As an activist who inspires change for the better, she is the epitome of a People’s Champion, and we are humbled to present her with this award.”

