River Plate vs Flamengo Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

River Plate and Flamengo will meet in the Copa Libertadores final at the Estadio Monumental in Lima, Perú, on Saturday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports

Flamengo vs River Plate Preview

Flamengo haven’t claimed the Copa Libertadores trophy since 1981.

Forward Gabriel Barbosa scored twice in the Rubro-Negro’s 6-1 aggregate victory over fellow Brazilian side Grêmio in the semi-finals, bringing his Copa Libertadores tally to 8 goals in 11 contests.

He’s also scored a league-best 22 goals in 26 Série A matches, helping Flamengo to a commanding lead for the Série A title — they’re one victory away from clinching, with four matches remaining.

Barbosa, 23, famously struggled during a two-year stint in Europe, scoring just once for Inter Milan in 2016-17, then failing to find the back of the net for Benfica while on loan the season after that.

“Now I feel ready to play in Brazil, England, Germany, Spain,” Gabriel told Spanish newspaper AS, according to the Miami Herald. “I can play anywhere.”

River Plate bested Boca Juniors, who also hail from Buenos Aires, in a pair of Superclásicos to advance to the final, winning 2-1 on aggregate. Rafael Santos Borré and Ignacio Fernández tallied in a 2-0 first leg.

La Banda are seeking their third Copa Libertadores title since manager Marcelo Gallardo took over in 2014. Earlier this month, the 43-year-old downplayed rumors that he’ll take over as head coach of FC Barcelona upon the supposedly forthcoming dismissal of manager Ernesto Valverde.

“No party came forward to start a conversation, especially knowing that we are in a very important phase for our club, playing decisive matches,” Gallardo said, according to Globo Esporte and Goal.com.

“Of course there is nothing that takes my focus off the goals ahead.”

Copa Libertadores Final Moved

Originally scheduled to be played at the Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile, the final was moved to Lima due to safety concerns relating to the ongoing protests of income inequality in Chile.

CONMEBOL announced the change on Nov. 5.

“The decision was taken jointly by the presidents of the participating clubs, River Plate and Flamengo,” the organization wrote on its official website, “and of the respective associations of Argentina, Brazil and Chile, while maintaining the policy of holding each final in a different country.

“CONMEBOL thanks the government of Chile for the active collaboration provided by the various public offices during the organization of the 2019 Libertadores Final, and wish the Chilean people and their authorities peace and goodwill.”