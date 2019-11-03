Rockets vs Heat Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Rockets vs Heat game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV (Rockets and Heat markets) or Hulu with Live TV (Heat market). If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

The Miami Heat (4-1) will host the Houston Rockets (3-2) Sunday at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Rockets vs Heat on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either AT&T SportsNet Southwest (Rockets market) or Fox Sports Sun (Heat market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Houston, Miami & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Fox Sports Sun are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rockets vs Heat on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in the Heat Market: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Sun is part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library. AT&T SportsNet Southwest isn’t included, so this is only an option for those in the Heat market.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rockets vs Heat on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If The Game is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rockets vs Heat and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com, such as one-team pass, all-team pass or all-team, commercial-free pass.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Rockets vs Heat and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Rockets vs Heat Preview

The Heat are 2-0 at home this year, and they’ll be looking to make it 3-0 Sunday against the Rockets.

Houston is coming off a 123–116 loss to Brooklyn on Friday. James Harden led the Rockets in scoring with 36 points. Russell Westbrook chipped in 27 points, but it was Harden’s three-point shooting that left some scratching their heads. Harden has been way off from beyond the arc this season, which is uncharacteristic. He has missed 50 3-pointers in his first five games, becoming the first NBA player ever to do so.

Despite his early inaccuracies, Harden is averaging over 36 points a game, and he’s one of six Rockets players currently averaging in double figures. Westbrook is averaging just under his usual triple-double, with 23.4 points, 11 rebounds and 9.8 assists. Houston is averaging 128 points a game so far in five games, so scoring hasn’t been a problem–but shoddy defense and poor shooting has.

The Heat have been rolling early this season. They’re averaging just over 115 points a game, and are led by rookie Kendrick Dunn, who with 22.4 ppg, is one of five players putting up double-figures so far in the first five games. Miami is also playing solid defense.

Forward Jimmy Butler thinks this Heat team can go far riding their current defensive wave: “I know how good we can be as long as we don’t turn the ball over… We’re locked in on defense, we got guys that can score the ball and we stick together.” The Heat are giving up 107.4 points a game, and they’ll have a tough test with Harden and Westbrook coming to town.

The Rockets are 6-4 in their last 10 games against the Heat, and Houston was 1-1 against the Heat last year.