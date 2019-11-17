Saints vs Bucs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After being upset by the Falcons a week ago, the New Orleans Saints (7-2) will look to avoid another disappointing loss against an NFC South rival as they head to Raymond James Stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6).

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it's in your market (coverage map), it'll be televised on Fox.

Saints vs Bucs Preview

After being throttled by the one-win Falcons last week, the Saints aren’t taking anything for granted as they hit the road to take on a second consecutive NFC South foe.

“We were extremely disappointed in our performance (last week). I think we know we’re a lot better than that and understand that, especially at this point in the season, this is a time when we really want to start separating ourselves from the pack,” Saints veteran QB Drew Brees said.

Sure, there’s the fact that Brees has been carving up NFL defenses for nearly two decades and he has a stellar matchup against the worst secondary in the league. But New Orleans isn’t looking past anyone.

“I’m saying just in general, I don’t look at statistics and then judge a defense or anyone based just on the statistics,” Brees said. “I’m going to turn on the tape, I’m going to trust what I see, and then I’m going to go out to execute according to that.”

The Tampa Bay defensive backfield isn’t exactly getting stronger. The team cut cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III — the team’s first round pick in 2016 — forcing three rookies into starting roles. Safety Mike Edwards, cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean are all first-year players.

“They’re young, but they’re talented,” Brees said.

As for the cutting of Hargreaves, it was part of the culture shift head coach Bruce Arians is trying to implement. He didn’t think Hargreaves — despite his draft pedigree — was hustling, so he was gone a few days later.

“Two things: You control your attitude and your effort,” Arians told ESPN. “You don’t control a lot of things, but you can control those two. And they better be good.”

The Bucs snapped a four-game losing streak last week with a thrilling 30-27 victory over the Cardinals last week. The Saints won the first matchup on Oct. 6, back when Brees was sidelined with a thumb injury. In his place, Teddy Bridgewater had one of his best games as a pro, passing for 314 yards and four touchdowns.

New Orleans is a 5.5-point road favorite for the game, with a total of 50 points. The Saints have won three in a row on he road against the Bucs.