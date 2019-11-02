Spurs vs Warriors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Spurs vs Warriors game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

The Golden State Warriors will try to move on in their first game following the loss of two-time MVP Stephen Curry as they host the 3-1 San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Spurs vs Warriors on your computer, phone or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either Fox Sports Southwest (Spurs market) or NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors market).

If The Game is Out of Your Market

Spurs vs Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors were already reeling when were dealt a massive blow last time out against the Suns, losing Stephen Curry to a broken left hand. The All-Star guard underwent surgery on Friday for the injury and the team said he will miss at least three months.

The Warriors are off to a 1-3 start, all of their losses coming by double-digits in games that were blowouts. Now with Curry on the mend, the team will have a hard time staying in contention in the competitive Western Conference. The team saw Kevin Durant bolt in free agency and Curry’s Splash Brother Klay Thompson is still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in the playoffs. On top of that, versatile forward Draymond Green is dealing with a sore back.

“It’s been a tough start for us on many levels, so we’re just trying to find our footing,” coach Steve Kerr said. “This puts us in a tough spot, so we’ll assess it and go from there.”

Much of the leadership will now fall on newly-signed guard D’Angelo Russell, who the team acquired via sign and trade with the Nets in the offseason.

“Definitely trying to take on that leadership role and continue to get better every year with being able to lead guys on what I see and what I’ve been through,” he said. “It’s definitely a similar situation, but it’s going to be tougher. We’ve got a lot of young guys that are going to be forced to mature and step up, so I’m looking forward to it as well. … It’s an opportunity. Go back to the drawing board with the team and the coaching staff, and see what we can do to prepare for each game day in and day out. The big thing I see is just opportunity for a lot of people.”

The Spurs were off to a 3-0 start before losing to the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard last time out. DeMar DeRozan leads the team with 23.8 points per game, while four other Spurs (LaMarcus Aldrige, Derrick White, Bryn Forbes and Dejounte Murray) are averaging double-figures.

Murray, who is coming off ACL surgery, will be held out against the Warriors as the team looks to ease him back into action. He’s contributed a well-rounded stat line of 13 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Warriors are a 7-point home underdog to the Spurs and the total is set at 222. Golden State has won six of the last games played between the squads.