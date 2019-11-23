How to Stream Aladdin & The King of Thieves: The Ultimate Guide

Stream Aladdin & The King of Thieves Now

Aladdin & The King of Thieves is the third movie in the Arabian Nights-inspired Disney franchise following Aladdin and The Return of Jafar. The 1996 animated film was released straight to DVD as the final chapter of the series. It begins with Aladdin (voiced by Scott Weinger) and Princess Jasmine (voiced by Linda Larkin) preparing for their wedding. The ceremony is interrupted when the criminal organization known as the Forty Thieves crash the party. Led by Cassim (voiced by John Rhys-Davies), the criminals are in search of a treasure believed to be within the castle walls.

Aladdin and Princess Jasmine seek the help of an oracle to learn what it is that the Forty Thieves want. While they’re there, Aladdin discovers that his father, who had abandoned his family years earlier, is none other than Cassim. Directed by Tad Stones and written by Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley, the film follows Aladdin as he goes on a quest to reconnect with his father.

‘Aladdin & The King of Thieves’: Overview

Release Date: August 13, 1996

Creators: Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley

Director: Tad Stones

Starring: Scott Weinger, Linda Larkin, Robin Williams, Gilbert Gottfried, and John Rhys-Davies

Rating: NR

Synopsis: After his wedding is interrupted by the Forty Thieves, Aladdin goes on a quest to find his father.

How Long Is ‘Aladdin & The King of Thieves’?

Aladdin & The King of Thieves runs for 81 minutes or one hour and 21 minutes.

‘Aladdin & The King of Thieves’ Plot

Aladdin & The King of Thieves begins with Aladdin (Weinger) and Jasmine (Larkin) getting ready for their wedding. Before the big celebration, Aladdin heads to his old hovel with Genie (voiced by Robin Williams), where he was raised. After finding a dagger that belonged to his late father, Aladdin wonders what kind of father he’ll be. Genie reassures him before the two head back to the castle for the big wedding. However, the ceremony is interrupted by the infamous criminal organization, the Forty Thieves. Led by Cassim (Rhys-Davies), the group starts stealing from the panicked guests as they search for a particular wedding gift: a scepter.

After Aladdin successfully stops the thieves with the help of his friends, they decide to postpone the wedding so the damage they caused can be repaired. When Iago (voiced by Gilbert Gottfried) wonders why the thieves would be after the scepter, it suddenly rises up, and an oracle appears. The oracle can see into the past and the future, but can only answer a single question per person. Eager to learn more about his family, Aladdin asks the oracle about his deceased father. The oracle informs him that not only is his father alive, but that he’s with the Forty Thieves, “trapped within their world.”

Thinking his father is a prisoner, Aladdin goes to the lair known as the home of the thieves to rescue him. It’s here that he discovers that his father isn’t a prisoner, but the known leader of the Forty Thieves, Cassim. While the thieves want to punish him for trespassing, Cassim suggests that Aladdin instead be forced to face “the Challenge,” where he must defeat a member of the Forty Thieves and take their place. Ultimately, Aladdin wins and becomes part of the criminal organization.

This brings him closer to his father, and he learns that his father left when Aladdin was a boy after finding evidence proving the existence of the Hand of Midas, which can turn anything it touches into gold. Cassim planned to steal the scepter and ask the oracle where the Hand of Midas was, and then return to his family with enough gold to give them the life they deserve. As they get closer, Aladdin ultimately invites his father to stay with him at the palace. However, Cassim’s obsession with the Hand of Midas is too great, and he resumes his plan to steal the scepter from the inside.

After being caught by the castle guards, Cassim flees to the lair of the Forty Thieves. Viewed as a traitor, Cassim becomes their prisoner and is forced to use the stolen scepter to learn the location of the Hand of Midas and lead the thieves there. Iago, who had been with Cassim, rushes back to the castle to tell Aladdin and Jasmine what happened. Aladdin rushes to rescue his father, ultimately helping him learn that his obsession with the Hand of Midas had ruined his life. They reconcile, and the boat holding the Forty Thieves is turned to gold in a scuffle and sinks to the bottom of the ocean.

‘Aladdin & The King of Thieves’ Cast

When you stream Aladdin & The King of Thieves online, you’ll notice that all of your favorite voice actors have reprised their roles in the third film.

SCOTT WEINGER as ALADDIN

Scott Weinger has portrayed the voice of Aladdin since the first film was released in 1992. In addition to the trilogy, he has also been the voice behind Aladdin in numerous short videos, television shows, and video games. Best known for his role as DJ Tanner’s boyfriend on Full House and then again in the reboot Fuller House, Weinger has also written and produced several television shows, including 90210, Black-ish, and The Hook Up Plan.

LINDA LARKIN as PRINCESS JASMINE

Actress and voice artist Linda Larkin has voiced Princess Jasmine since Aladdin was released in 1992. She has portrayed the character many times over the years in all three films, in numerous television series, and video games. Most recently, she played Princess Jasmine in the 2018 animated movie Ralph Breaks the Internet.

JOHN RHYS-DAVIES as CASSIM

Actor John Rhys-Davies has been working in the industry since the mid-’60s, even dabbling in some writing and producing. As the voice of the trilogy’s newest character, Cassim, Aladdin & The King of Thieves is the only animated project where he has depicted this role. Rhys-Davies is best known for his role as Gimli in The Lord of the Rings franchise.

ROBIN WILLIAMS as GENIE

After skipping the second movie, the legendary actor Robin Williams reprised his role as Genie in the third Aladdin film, but it wasn’t the last time he lent his voice to the franchise. He portrayed Genie again in 1998 in two episodes of the television show One Saturday Morning. Williams’ acting credits are extensive and include his award-winning roles in movies like Good Will Hunting, Mrs. Doubtfire, One Hour Photo, Dead Poets Society, Aladdin, and The Bird Cage.

GILBERT GOTTFRIED as IAGO

Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has voiced the obnoxious parrot Iago in the Aladdin franchise since 1992. His voice appears in all three movies, several television spinoffs, and video games. In addition to his stand up comedy, Gottfried is best known for his roles in the films Mr. Peabody, Beverly Hills Cop II, and The Adventures of Ford Fairlane.

‘Aladdin & The King of Thieves’ Songs and Soundtrack

When you watch Aladdin & The King of Thieves online, you’ll recognize most of the voices on the film’s soundtrack. Written by Mark Watters and Carl Johnson, music is sung by the movies cast, two which feature Robin Williams. The soundtrack includes the classic song “Arabian Nights” reprised from the original movie, Aladdin, which was sung by the peddler in the beginning of the film. Other songs you’ll hear will include “There’s a Party Here in Agrabah,” “Out of Thin Air,” “Welcome to the Forty Thieves,” “Father and Son,” and “Are You In or Out?” Watters and Johnson were nominated for an Annie Award for Best Individual Achievement: Music in a Feature/Home Video Production in 1997.

‘Aladdin & The King of Thieves’ at the Box Office

Since Aladdin & The King of Thieves was released straight to DVD, there are no box office numbers for the film. Additionally, Disney declined to share how much money the new movie brought in. However, it was said to be outselling the second movie in the trilogy The Return of Jafar. It was later reported by The Wall Street Journal that at least 10 million units had been sold, estimating that Disney earned $130 million in revenue. The movie was later released to DVD and Bluray, but those sales numbers haven’t been disclosed either.

This may be because their numbers are far lower than what they earned for the first two films. Aladdin made $19.2 million during its opening weekend and went on to earn more than $504 million worldwide. The Return of Jafar was released straight to VHS due to time restraints, and regardless of negative critic reviews, it went on to be very successful. It earned approximately $300 million worldwide, which is more than twice as much made off of Aladdin & The King of Thieves.

‘Aladdin & The King of Thieves’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

As the third installment in the trilogy, Aladdin & The King of Thieves is seen as better than The Return of Jafar but not as good as the original animated film, Aladdin. Critics found the movie to be underwhelming and considerably uninteresting. The only thing that saved the movie is Robin Williams’ role as the Genie. With a 27 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s worth it if you watch Aladdin & The King of Thieves online, but it likely isn’t something you want to add to your DVD and Bluray collection.

Where ‘Aladdin & The King of Thieves’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Aladdin & The King of Thieves is one of the worst Disney movies ever created according to critic reviews. It’s low ratings, and poorly written story make it one of the lowest-earning films in the Disney universe. While its storyline was better than The Return of Jafar, likely the second movie left fans with little interest in checking out the third film in the franchise.

‘Aladdin & The King of Thieves’ Trailer

‘Aladdin & The King of Thieves’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Before you check out Aladdin & The King of Thieves streaming options, learn some unique trivia about the movie and look for these animation goofs while you watch:

1. Aladdin’s Injury Disappears

Early trailers for Aladdin & The King of Thieves show Aladdin’s shirt having a bloodstain during the song “Welcome To The Forty Thieves.” The stain is from an injury caused by one of the thieves. Disney later edited the bloodstain out so that in the movie and later versions of the trailer, the blood only appears immediately after the injury. It’s barely seen, as Aladdin grabs his arm in pain, and then it isn’t seen again.

2. Robin Williams Brings Back Mrs. Doubtfire

If you’re familiar with the franchise, then you know how Genie often transforms into a variety of characters when he’s making jokes. In this film, he turns into an older woman who is clearly Mrs. Doubtfire, paying tribute to his famous character from the 1993 movie Mrs. Doubtfire.

3. Robin Williams Almost Didn’t Return As Genie

After Disney broke their promise to Robin Williams not to use his voice or likeness to sell the movie when advertising Aladdin, he refused to partake in The Return of Jafar. Williams explained his decision in an interview by saying, “I don’t want to sell stuff.” Disney claimed that they broke their promise to Williams after realizing the Genie should have more screen time and claimed to have permission from his wife. Dan Castellaneta, known for voicing Homer Simpson in The Simpsons, took over as Genie in the second movie. Castellaneta had already recorded all of Genie’s dialogue for the third film, but after Disney reconciled with Williams, he was offered the role instead.

4. The Security System Genie Sets Up Is A Reference To A Popular Sci-Fi Show

Genie sets up a security system using a Cylon rotating eye, paying homage to the popular sci-fi show Battlestar Galactica.

5. The Movie Was Originally Going To Tie Into The Television Show

Original storyline ideas for the movie involved Mozenrath (voiced by Jonathan Brandis), a villain from the 1994 television series Aladdin. The story would reveal that Mozanrath and Aladdin were brothers, but the writers ultimately decided not to tie into the television show. They also couldn’t get in touch with Brandis to see if he would be on board, so they ultimately chose to reunite Aladdin with his father instead.

