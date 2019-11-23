How to Stream ‘Andi Mack’: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Stream Andi Mack Now

Andi Mack is a Disney Channel comedy-drama that aired from April 2017 to July 2019. The 57 episode series ran for three seasons and was created by Terri Minski and executive producer Michelle Manning. The series starred Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the lead character, Andi Mack, along with Joshua Rush (Cyrus Goodman) and Sofia Wylie (Buffy Driscoll) as her best friends. The show received many press mentions for portraying the character of Cyrus Goodman as an openly gay seventh-grader, Disney’s first openly gay character at the time. You can watch Andi Mack online and Andi Mack streaming right here.

Andi Mack is one of the fan-favorite Disney original shows

‘Andi Mack’: Overview

When Was It On TV: April 2017 to July 2019

Creators: Terri Minski

Starring: Peyton Elizabeth Lee

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: A teenage girl learns that her sister is her mother and her parents are her grandparents, as she tries to hold it together for her family and friends.

Andi Mack Plot

Andi Mack is the story of a seventh-grade girl in an unconventional family, where the adults seem to be reluctant to set any ground rules, and the children seem to be completely left to their own devices. It’s set in the fictional town of Shadyside in the fictional state of the Midwest at the real Jefferson Middle School. This show had many Disney firsts, including a seventh-grade boy who comes out as gay.

How Many Seasons of ‘Andi Mack’ Are There?

There are three seasons of Andi Mack.

Season 1 ran April 2017 to June 2017 and includes episode 4, “Dancing In The Dark,” in which she has a house party at the urging of her mother, whom she formerly thought was her sister.

Season 2 ran October 2017 to August 2018, and includes episode 19, “Andi’s Choice” in which Jonah tells her that he likes her in a song partially orchestrated by Bowie, Andi’s newly discovered father.

Season 3 ran from October 2018 to July 2019 and includes episode 20, the series finale, where her parents, Bex and Bowie, get married, she gets accepted to art school and tells her friends that she’s leaving.

Here’s a guide to the Andi Mack seasons:

Andi Mack Season 1

12 Episodes | April 2017 – June 2017

We meet Andi Mack and her family in season 1. Her grandparents, Celia (Lauren Tom) and Ham (Stoney Westmoreland), who she thought were her parents, and Bex “Rebecca” (Lilian Bowden), her mother, whom she thought was her sister. We also meet Bowie (Trent Garrett), her biological father, who also learns he’s Andi’s father in this season. We meet Andi’s core friends, Cyrus (Joshua Rush) and Buffy (Sofia Wylie), and Andi’s crush, Jonah (Asher Angel) who is in a relationship with Amber (Emily Skinner), who is remarkably insecure.

Andi Mack Season 2

25 Episodes | October 2017 – August 2018

Bex (Bowden) is the focal point for season 2, growing slowly into a mother figure and less of a drop-by-the-house-whenever-it’s-convenient adult figure. She learns from her dark relationship with the mysterious Gabriel, and considers losing Bowie (Garrett) permanently. She moves more purposefully into Andi’s life, and Celia (Tom) begins to ease back from the foreground as Andi’s mother figure. As far as Andi’s friends go, we learn of Amber’s (Skinner) rough home life as she tries to learn how to become a friend, hoping to do this with Andi and her group.

Andi Mack Season 3

20 Episodes | October 2018 – July 2019

Andi becomes more confident in her relationship with Jonah (Angel) and her friends, Cyrus (Rush) and Buffy (Wylie). She works on building a relationship with her biological parents, Bex (Bowden) and Bowie (Garrett), as Celia (Tom) moves to the background in her life, but still provides emotional support.

The Best Andi Mack Episodes

Showing the full arc of Andi’s three-season life, we see her break rules, find love and prepare for new beginnings in her life, without her newly formed family and her evolving group of friends.

Here’s a list of the best Andi Mack episodes:

Season 1, Episode 4: “Dancing In The Dark”

Celia and Ham go away for the weekend and Bex encourages Andi to hold a dance party at the house. Amber shows up which puts a damper on things for Andi, who is trying to make a move on Jonah, her crush.

Season 2, Episode 19: “Andi’s Choice”

Jonah decides he likes Andi, but doesn’t have the courage to tell her. Bowie suggests that he write her a song and perform it, while they are at Red Rooster Records. Jonah lacks confidence and Bowie tells him that he used to look at Bex when he would perform to give him confidence. This works for Jonah, who locks eyes with Andi during his performance and when he finishes, Andi kisses him.

Season 3, Episode 20: “Series Finale”

Andi get accepted to art school in the middle of Bex and Bowie’s wedding, and tells her friends in her shack, which she painted white. Andi and Jonas’ situation seems optimistic and TJ admits he likes Cyrus. Buffy tells Marty that she likes him, and they kiss, and Bex and Bowie share a first dance to “Never Seen Nothing Like You” by Nate Highfield.

‘Andi Mack’ Cast

Andi Mack was the first big break for most of the Andi Mack main and recurring characters. The series helped to launch Peyton Elizabeth Lee’s career as a young actress and put several other actors on the radar for their work.

Andi Mack is the lead character played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee. She is on a road to discovering herself, and a few things about her family when her older sister announces that she’s actually her mother. As Andi, Lee reached the high point of her TV acting career, which helped her secure the lead in Disney’s Secret Society of Second Born Royals.

Andi’s best friend and seventh-grader at Jefferson Middle School, Cyrus comes out as gay and earns the Disney Channel a first for a gay character reveal. Previously, Rush played Toby in the TV series, The Adventure of Puss In Boots (2017).

Sofia Wylie plays Buffy Driscoll, who is Andi and Jonah’s best friend. She adds the athletic and vocal dynamic that balances out the friend group. Since Andi Mack, she’s appeared in TV series Shook (2019) and High School Musical: The Musical – The Series (2019-2020).

Charming and popular, Johnah is the captain of Jefferson County Middle School’s ultimate frisbee team. He is in a relationship with Amber and acquires new friends, Andi, Cyrus, and Buffy. Prior to Andi Mack, Angel played in numerous Disney shorts and a few TV series.

The adventure-seeking “sister” of Andi Mack returns home to reveal that she’s actually Andi’s mother. Bowden plays the role of a shallow young adult trying to get her life in order and, at last, take responsibility for her actions. A comedy actress, Bowden has appeared in numerous productions, most notably, Parks and Recreation.

Celia is the strict and loving Mack family matriarch who was responsible for raising Andi while Bex was seeking other adventures. Lauren Tom is known for The Joy Luck Club (1993), Friends (1995-2002) and Futurama (1999-2013).

Bowie Quinn is a recurring character on Andi Mack. He’s the archetypical beta man who impregnates women without really thinking about what he’s doing. Or even being aware that he has done so. He discovers that he’s Andi Mack’s biological father who accidentally got Bex pregnant when they used to date. He’s also appeared in Here and Now (2018), The New Girl (2017-2018) and Splitting Up Together (2018).

Andi’s adoptive father/grandfather, and the only male figure in the Mack household who used to holding back. He’s thrilled that his family is reunited and Bex is trying to get her life in order so that she can reclaim her abandoned child. Prior to Andi Mack, Westmoreland appeared in Godzilla (1998) as a guard and Matchstick Men (2003) as a man in line.

Amber is a high school student who dates middle schooler, Johnah Beck. Her family has money problems and domestic issues and she works at The Spoon to help them financially. Skinner previously appeared in Wet Hot American Summer (2015) and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2010).

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Andi Mack?

Guest stars were frequent on Andi Mack and they typically appeared in one or a few episodes. Aside from the Cook at Spoon, who appeared in 19 episodes, the other guest stars here were antagonistic to Andi or her family.

Here’s a list of the most important Andi Mack guest stars:

Eric Millward as Cook at Spoon

Eric Millward has appeared in a few smaller productions as a minor character. Andi Mack was his first minor break. Millward appeared in 19 episodes as the Cook at Spoon, the diner where Andi, Cyrus and Buffy hang out.

Colleen Baum as Lillian

Colleen Baum is known for her humorous parts in TV series. In Andi Mack, she plays Lillian, the neighbor of Celia and Ham Mack. Baum appeared in the season 1 episode 4, “Dancing In The Dark (2017)” in which Andi holds a dance party at her home at Bex’s encouragement.

KayCee Stroh as Zoe

If you watch the Disney Channel, then you know who KayCee Stroh is. She plays minor roles in everything from The Suite Life of Zach and Cody to High School Musical 3: Senior Year. She also claims one producer credit. Stroh appears in Season 2 Episode 19 in “Andi’s Choice”, in which Jonah tells Andi how much he likes her. She received fake bad reviews on a webpage and threatened to sue Bex Mack.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Andi Mack?

Creative collaborators, Terri Minski and Michelle Manning created Andi Mack, combining their talents for strong female characters and action.

Here’s more background on the creators of Andi Mack:

Terri Minski: Andi Mack Writer & Showrunner

Terri Minsky has worked in the television and media industry as a producer, writer, creator and journalist. She created Lizzie McGuire, for Disney Channel. She writes strong and relatable female characters, and was the creator and executive producer of Andi Mack, she created Less Than Perfect and The Geena Davis Show for ABC, Finding Carter for MTV and consulted on Sex and the City.

Michelle Manning: Andi Mack Producer

BAFTA nominee for Live Action, Michelle Manning has worked on The Dirt, Andi Mack, Adventures in Babysitting, Jenny’s Wedding and Teen Beach 2 as executive producer. She got her start on seminal films, Sixteen Candles (1985) and The Breakfast Club (1984).

‘Andi Mack’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics praised the series for its realistic portrayal of the lives of teenagers, including anxiety, unplanned pregnancy, and a gay character. Andi Mack received coverage for much of its new-for-Disney themes, including the character of Cyrus’ coming out as gay.

Where Andi Mack Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Between 2018 and 2019, Andi Mack was nominated for nine awards, winning two of them. Andi Mack won the GLAAD Award and the Television Academy Honors. It ranks as one of “The Best TV Shows You Can Watch On Disney+” as well as “The Best Teen Sitcoms Of All Times,” among many others. It received high audience scores and kick started queer storytelling for kids.

‘Andi Mack’ Trailer

Andi Mack: Season 1 – Trailer13 year-old Andi Mack is an introspective, artistic tween who is learning about who she is and where she fits in at home, at school and even more broadly, in life. Along the way, she learns that sometimes the unexpected is what makes life great. © Disney Channel 2017-03-11T13:43:25.000Z

‘Andi Mack’ Theme Song

Disney Channel released a full version of the theme song – “Tomorrow Starts Today,” sung by Sabrina Carpenter – around the time of the season 2 premiere. Watch the video.

‘Andi Mack’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Performed Off Stage

Though not part of the cast, Sabrina Carpenter from Girl Meets World (2014) sings the theme song, making Andi Mack (2017) the first live action Disney Channel series since Shake It Up (2010), where the theme song is not sung by any main cast members.

2. Andi’s Background

In real life, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, who plays Andi, is half Chinese and half Caucasian. On the show, her character is at least 75% Caucasian, with a Caucasian father and a Caucasian grandfather on her mother’s side.

3. A Close Knit Family

Series creator Terri Minsky stated that her inspiration for the show comes from Jack Nicholson‘s real life story. Growing up, Nicholson thought his mother was his sister until he found out the truth later in life.

4. Leading The Way

This is the second Disney Channel original series to have a character come out as gay, the first one being Disney Channel UK’s The Lodge. Both series are one of the few TV shows for kids recently that has LGBT representation. Steven Universe (2013) and The Loud House (2016) on Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon respectively, have also had representation. Only three have been praised for this as many have agreed that the media children are exposed to should influence them positively.

5. From Futurama

Lauren Tom is the third actress from Futurama (1999) to appear in a live-action Disney Channel series or movie. The previous two are Nora Dunn in Best Friends Whenever (2015) and Katey Sagal in the Disney Channel Original Movie Smart House (1999).

