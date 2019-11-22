How to Stream ‘Atlantis The Lost Empire’: Your Viewing Guide

Stream Atlantis: The Lost Empire Now

Many have spoken about the lost city of Atlantis. Fewer still have actually tried to discover the ancient underwater metropolis. Those with a curiosity about the mystery of the sunken city can watch Atlantis: The Lost Empire and embark on an incredible journey beneath the cobalt blue surface, to a city that borders the fantastical. There is much to enjoy in Disney’s first foray into animated science fiction,

Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire was conceived by the minds of Kirk Wise, Gary Trousdale, Joss Whedon, Bryce Zabel, Jackie Zabel, and Tab Murphy and follows a cartographer with an obsession for the lost city. Michael J. Fox plays Milo and takes viewers on an adventure to the bottom fo the sea, through dormant volcanoes and past perils that stand the way.

Here’s how to stream Atlantis: The Lost Empire right now:

How to Stream ‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Atlantis: The Lost Empire is one of the most underrated animated Disney movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’: Overview

Release Date: June 15, 2001

Creators: Tab Murphy

Director: Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise

Starring: Michael J. Fox, James Garner, Cree Summer, Don Novello, Phil Morris

Rating: PG

Synopsis:

A cartographer and linguist takes his research for the lost city of Atlantis a step further by leading an expedition to the depths of the Atlantic.

How Long Is ‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’?

Atlantis: The Lost Empire has a runtime of 96 minutes.

‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’ Plot

Many eons ago, a massive tidal wave forced a mysterious city to sink to the bottom of the ocean. Thousands of years later, Milo (Michael J. Fox), a cartographer and linguist at the Smithsonian seeks to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps by searching for the fabled lost city. When a mysterious journal appears and points the way to the city, Milo is recruited by a millionaire to follow the journal’s clues and uncover the mystery of Atlantis. When a member of the expedition betrays Milo, it becomes his task to put an end to the deception and save the city of Atlantis and its people, all while finding his place in the world.

‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’ Cast

A cast of notable names set out on a quest for Atlantis in Disney’s thrilling adventure below the surface of the sea.

Michael J. Fox as Milo James Thatch

Descendent of a great adventurer, Milo is a loner that buries his face in his readings about Atlantis. The design for the linguistics expert was Marc Okrand, the movie’s language consultant. Fox had only acted in three additional voice over roles before taking on Milo James Thatch. Production staff has said that Fox was chosen because he could make the character more believable.

James Garner as Commander Lyle Tiberius Rourke

The late James Garner steps in for Commander Lyle Tiberius Rourke, the leader of the mercenaries that join the expedition for Atlantis. Rourke was a role Garner jumped on, stating “I’d do it in a heartbeat” when asked if he would voice it. Co-director Kirk Wise chose Garner for his experience in action and Western films.

Cree Summer as Kidagakash Nedakh

Princess of Atlantis, Kidagakash Nedakh greets Milo and his team when they arrive at the lost city. Kida is thousands of years old but still resembles a young woman. When Cree Summer met supervising animator Randy Haycock, Haycock was intimidated. This became the vision for how the first meeting between Milo and Kida would go. Kida is a Disney rarity as she’s a princess but isn’t part of the classic collection of princesses.

Don Novello as Vincenzo “Vinny” Santorini

Don Novello provides a unique aspect to Vincenzo “Vinny” Santorini. To bring the Italian demolitions expert to life, Novello would often go off-script. He would read the lines as written once before performing improv. Not one word spoken by Santorini in the movie was from the script.

‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’ Songs and Soundtrack

To score this great adventure beneath the surface, the directors brought on James Newton Howard (“Pretty Woman,” “Batman Begins,” and “The Hunger Games” franchise). “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” had no vocals to its music, which was provided by an Indonesian orchestral song. For its lack of lyrics, “Atlantis” was attached to the in-house slogan “ATLANTIS – Fewer songs, more explosions.”

The CD has 18 songs, one of which, “Where the Dreams Take You,” was performed by Mya. James Newton Howard’s musical score was fairly well-received, though it hasn’t gone on to achieve classic status.

‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’ at the Box Office

On a budget of upwards of $120 million, “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” brought in a box office take of $186 million. The theatrical success was made even more impressive as “Atlantis” went up against “Shrek” and “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”. Its performance in the box office led to the planned TV series, “Team Atlantis,” to be shelved. Elements of “Team Atlantis” can be found in the movie sequel, “Atlantis: Milo’s Return.”

‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

While it took home more than it cost to make, “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” failed to appeal to critics and casual viewers. The mixed reaction focused heavily on praising the visual, which were computer generated and the longest featured in a Disney animated film. While pretty, some critics have stated that the lack of Disney’s staples (music and dancing) led to a dull movie. “Atlantis” is known for being less a children’s movie due to its lack of action and entertainment.

Where ‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

“Atlantis: The Lost Empire” is an unfortunately forgettable film in Disney’s library of animated films. It was the first attempt at combining science fiction with Disney’s classic animated style. The movie also became among the first of Disney’s to be promoted through online marketing. The visuals of “Atlantis” helped to enhance its long-term popularity, which made it the subject of a cult following.

Though largely forgotten, “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” had a hand in pioneering CGI technology. Computer-generated imagery had been used previously in movies, but “Atlantis’” stunning appearance showcased the capabilities of CGI. The movie went on to earn 15 award nominations. It did win for Best Sound Edition – Animated Feature Film at the 2002 Golden Reel Award.

‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’ Trailer

‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Tucked at the bottom of the ocean, Atlantis is sure to have fascinating facts. Read through these five fast facts to see what we mean.

1. There is a Link to “Star Trek”

Set a movie in space or in an ancient underwater world, and you’re likely to have language differences. Marc Okrand took over putting together a unique language, which he did. Okrand is also known for creating the Vulcan and Klingon languages for the “Star Trek” franchise. He’s also not the only “Star Trek” link as Leonard Nimoy voices the King of Atlantis.

2. “Atlantis” Featured an Unexpected Writer

He’s best known for bringing the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” universe to TV, but Whedon’s career goes well beyond the one series. He was attached to “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” as part of the creative team behind the film’s story.

3. Jim Varney’s Last Movie

Playing Jebidiah Allardyce “Cookie” Farnsworth, “Atlantis” was Jim Varney’s final role before passing away in 2000. Then 50-years-old, Varney also voiced Slinky Dog in “Toy Story” and “Toy Story 2,” but “Atlantis” was his last movie.

4. Even the Atlantean Language has a Connection to Water

When Marc Okrand created the Atlantean language, he did so with water on his mind. The words of Atlantis’ language are read left to right and then right to left on the following line. The style flows, just like the water that Atlantis was sunken into.

5. Lloyd Bridges was Supposed to Have a Role

The millionaire character, Preston B. Whitmore, was played by John Mahoney. Originally, the role was to be filled by Lloyd Bridges, who recorded some of Whitmore’s role. Unfortunately, he passed away before the film was completed. When Mahoney took over, the character underwent a personality change.

