How to Stream Star Wars: Attack of the Clones: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones is unquestionably one of the most controversial live-action films in this franchise. The second entry in the prequel trilogy, Attack of the Clones continues the story of Anakin Skywalker and his master Obi-Wan Kenobi. Directed by Geroge Lucas, the film stars Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Christopher Lee, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Revolving around how Anakin became Darth Vader, Attack of the Clones showcases Anakin’s early years as a Jedi Padawan and how the infamous Clone Wars started. Now available on Disney+, you can stream Star Wars: Attack of the Clones any time you want.

How to Stream Star Wars: Attack of the Clones – Exclusively on Disney+

For those wanting to stream Attack of the Clones, you will need to sign up for Disney+. This is Disney’s newest streaming platform that features a massive collection of films and television shows owned by the company. At the time of writing this, you are unable to stream Attack of the Clones on other major streaming websites such as Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime. If you want to watch any of the live-action Star Wars films you’ll need to sign up for this service.

Currently, if you order Disney Plus, it costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, but this could always change in the future. You can also pick up the Disney Plus Bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month. One benefit of using Disney+ is you’re able to download anything on the streaming service and view it offline.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Overview

Release Date: May 16, 2002

Creators: 20th Century Fox, Lucasfilm Ltd.

Director: George Lucas

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Christopher Lee,

Rating: PG

Synopsis: Set ten years after the events of The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones continues the journey of Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker. The story diverges with Obi-Wan investigating an assassination attempt against Padme Amidala and Anakin begins his forbidden romantic relationship with the senator. All of this culminates in a final showdown that marks the start of the Clones Wars.

How Long Is Star Wars: Attack of the Clones?

Without any deleted or additional scenes, the theatrical version of Star Wars: The Attack of the Clones runs 2 hours and 22 minutes long.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Plot

Attack of the Clones picks up 10 years after the first prequel film with an assassination attempt against Senator Padme Amidala. This spurs the Jedi Counsel to send Obi-Wan Kenobi alone on a hunt for the person who hired the bounty hunter. Without his master, Anakin Skywalker begins a romantic relationship with Padme, despite the Jedi having strict rules against this. Eventually, both stories will intertwine in an event that kicks off one of the biggest wars in the franchise’s history.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Cast

In Attack of the Clones, the majority of principal characters from The Phantom Menace have returned. This includes Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Natalie Portman as Padme, Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu, and Ian McDiarmid as Supreme Chancellor Palpatine. Since the film is set sometime after The Phantom Menace, Jake Lloyd has been replaced by Haden Christensen for the role of Anakin Skywalker. Christopher Lee has also joined the cast as one of the principal villains, Sith Lord Count Dooku.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Reprising his role, Obi-Wan Kenobi has ascended to the rank of Jedi Master and is now responsible for teaching Anakin Skywalker. With the film set ten years after The Phantom Menace, McGregor decided to let grow out his hair and beard to fall in-line with the original look that Sir Alec Guinness established in A New Hope.

However, McGregor was forced to wear a fake beard and hairpiece during reshoots since he shaved his head to film Black Hawk Down. Ewan McGregor will also be headlining a new series for Disney+, but details surrounding this show is still unknown.

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Taking up the mantle of Anakin Skywalker, Hayden Christensen portrays the young Jedi in both Attack of the Clones and this film’s sequel, Revenge of the Sith. Even though his performance is often criticized, Christensen helped define Anakin Skywalker’s look before he became Darth Vader.

Much like Ewan McGregor, the first time he obtained his lightsaber, the actor was caught making lightsaber noises during rehearsal. Christensen also explained that his favorite set in Attack of the Clones was the Coruscant’s nightclub since it was a real set with no green screen used.

Natalie Portman as Padme Amidala

Returning to the Star Wars franchise, Natalie Portman once again plays Naboo’s senator, Padme Amidala. While Portman is supposed to be older than Anakin in the films, Portman is actually a few months younger than actor, Hayden Christensen. Portman is known for appearing in a variety of popular and successful films such as Black Swan, V for Vendetta, Jackie, and Closer. She will also be taking up the mantle of Thor in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe after appearing in several MCU films as Jane Foster.

Christopher Lee as Count Dooku

A newcomer to the Star Wars franchise, Christopher Lee portrays the main antagonist of Attack of the Clones, Count Dooku. A powerful Sith Lord, Dooku was once a Jedi that was trained by Yoda. However, he turned against the Jedi and eventually went to the Dark Side. Perhaps the most accomplished actor in the prequel trilogy, Lee has appeared in a number of films including The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Wicker Man, Dracula, The Man With the Golden Gun, and Corpse Bride. Sadly, Christopher Lee died on June 7, 2015 due to heart failure.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Soundtrack

Just like the rest of the Star Wars soundtrack, the score was composed by John Williams. Recorded in Abby Road Studios, the music was performed by the London Symphony Orchestra and London Voices. The soundtrack released with a total of 13 songs – 14 if you picked up the CD from Target stores. Unlike The Phantom Menace’s Duel of Fates, none of the new songs have risen to prominence in the franchise.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones at the Box Office

According to IMDb, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones grossed $80,027,814 dollars during the opening weekend in the United States. The alone almost recouped the estimated $115 million dollar budget. After its theatrical run, Attack of the Clones earned a total of $310,676,740 in the US and $649,436,358 which is less than what The Phantom Menace earned. Unlike the previous Star Wars movie, Attack of the Clones didn’t shatter any box office records and is the lowest grossing of the prequel films.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Spoilers

Since Attack of the Clones released before post-credit scenes became a staple in Hollywood, don’t expect anything to appear once the credits roll. However, there are a number of big moments that caught many fans by surprise. One was Count Dooku, who was only referenced in the opening crawl and didn’t appear in the movie for over an hour. Additionally, Attack of the Clones is the first time that fans ever got to see Yoda wield a lightsaber and participate in a duel.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Reviews – What the Critics Said

Despite The Phantom Menace being the worst-reviewed live-action Star Wars film, Attack of the Clones still sits with a 66% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics once again cited the technical wizardry behind the film, noting the impressive special effects and battle scenes. However, many pointed out the problematic human elements that centered around the romance between Anakin and Padme. Others pointed out that the film ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, along with the main story meandering throughout the second act.

Where Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Fits in the Franchise Pantheon

Attack of the Clone is the second entry in the prequel trilogy, which was designed to tell the story of how Anakin Skywalker became Darth Vader. This is the 5th live-action film made and it takes place before The Clone Wars television show. The Star Wars: Bounty Hunter game takes place before the movie, as it shows how Jango Fett was picked to be the clone model.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Trailer

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Like many Star Wars films, there are quite a few fascinating stories and moments surrounding its creation. Below are five different Easter Eggs, references, and ways the film impacted popular culture.

1. Count Dooku Was Initially a Female Alien

Even though the role eventually event to Christopher Lee, Count Dooku wasn’t always an older man. During the initial creation, this Sith Lord was actually going to be a female alien. Dooku went through multiple versions, forcing Lucas to tell the team to either decide on a design or just restart with Christopher Lee. The role was redone and given to Lee, with the previous female alien morphing into The Clone Wars’ villain, Asajj Ventress.

2. Death-Sticks Were Deliberately Added by George Lucas

In Attack of the Clones, Death-Sticks are the odd, glowing drug that is offered to Obi-Wan in the Coruscant nightclub. According to the official Star Wars website, this drug is incredibly addicting and deadly, shortening the life span of anyone who uses it. Lucas added this drug into the film himself since he is vehemently anti-smoking.

3. All of the Clones are Animated

One of the most surprising aspects of Attack of the Clones is that the entire clone army is completely digital. No armor, outside of a helmet and some footwear, were made for the clones. The soldiers were Industrial Light & Magic employees who mocapped the movements of the troopers. This means, at the end of the film both of the armies are completely digital with the exception of the Jedi.

4. The Droid Factory Was Based On a Video Game

Allegedly, the droid factory action sequence was influenced by the 1998 PlayStation 1 game, Apocalypse. In the 8th level, players fight through a factory that has robots being built around the player. Developed by Neversoft, this title received average scores from critics and hasn’t received any sequels or remasters.

5. Samuel L. Jackson’s Lightsaber Has Bad Mother F**ker Engraved on It

Portraying Jedi Master Mace Windu, Samuel L. Jackson had the phrase “Bad Mother F**ker” engraved on the bottom of the weapon’s hilt. This was a reference to the wallet he used in Pulp Fiction, which had the same phrase written across it. Jackson has appeared in all three prequel films.

