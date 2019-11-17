How to Stream Beauty & The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Stream The Enchanted Christmas Now

After a Disney movie wraps up, children (and adults) are often curious about what happens next. Beauty and the Beast was one of Disney’s most popular animated movies, but what happens after Belle breaks the spell? Unfortunately, you won’t find out in Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas, but for good reason.

As you probably remember, Beauty and the Beast ended with Belle lifting the spell that turned Beast and his servants into creatures and objects. So, by continuing on afterward, you partially lose some of the characters that you loved from the first. Sure, Cogsworth is still there — but if he’s not in clock form, it just isn’t the same.

That’s why this story expands on a story that you didn’t see in the original. During Christmas, Belle and the Beast had an unforgettable holiday which the characters tell through flashback.

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas is streaming on Disney+. Here’s how to watch Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas online right now.

How to Stream ‘Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Beauty and the Beast: Enchanted Christmas is one of the fan-favorite Disney Christmas movies on Disney Plus.

‘Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas’: Overview

Release Date: November 11, 1997

Creators: Written by Flip Kobler, Bill Motz, Cindy Marcus, and Bob Roth

Director: Andy Knight

Starring: Voiced by Paige O’Hara, Jerry Orbach, David Odgen Stiers, Robby Benson, and Angela Lansbury

Rating: G

Synopsis: Belle and the Beast had a holiday adventure during their courtship that nobody will ever forget. The enchanted objects felt as if Christmas was the perfect time to get Belle to fall in love with the Beast, so they tried hard over the holidays to bring them together.

How Long Is ‘Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas’?

The straight-to-video film is 72 minutes long.

‘Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas’ Plot

The movie is a flashback to what viewers didn’t see in the original Beauty and the Beast. In the movie, the enchanted objects reflect on Christmas, when they tried their hardest to get Belle to see the Beast differently. While Belle is excited about the holiday, it’s just a reminder for Beast that the spell was placed upon the castle. Even though Belle tries to get him in the spirit, a pipe organ character named Forte tries to break it up with the help of a piccolo named Fife, since he doesn’t want to revert back into human form. Despite the Beast’s grumpiness, Belle continues planning for the holiday, believing that “hope is the greatest gift.” After Belle leaves to find a better tree, as she heard that the Beast actually enjoys the tradition of a Christmas tree. She gets in a dangerous situation while outside. Meanwhile, the gift that she left for Beast reminds him that there’s still a chance the spell could be broken, so he changes his mind and his opinion on the holiday.

‘Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas’ Cast

Unlike many sequels, a majority of the original voices came back for this Disney movie.

Paige O’Hara as Belle

Paige O’Hara initially voiced book smart and caring Belle back in 1991, and has continued voicing her throughout her career. In fact, it’s still one of her main roles. When Belle appeared in the 2018 film Ralph Breaks the Internet, O’Hara was still her voice. Aside from Belle, O’Hara also voiced Angela in Enchanted.

Robby Benson as Beast

The Beast used to be an angry and hateful human until he was put under a spell to try and change his behavior. In this film, Beast is similarly agitated but has a big revelation that helps save the holiday. Robby Benson returns as his voice. He continued to voice Beast in the series House of Mouse.

Jerry Orbach as Lumiere

Lumiere the candelabra is always there to help set the mood. Jerry Orbach also continued to voice Lumiere up until House of Mouse — but unfortunately, he passed away in 2004, preventing him from other vocal opportunities. Orbach is also well known for playing Lennie Briscoe in Law & Order and Harry McGraw in Murder, She Wrote.

David Ogden Stiers as Cogsworth

Cogsworth the clock is voiced once again by David Odgen Stiers, who also voiced him for House of Mouse, specials like Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse, and video games, such as Kingdom Hearts II. He also had other important roles, such as playing Reverend Purdy in The Dead Zone and voicing Mr. Maellard in Regular Show. Sadly, he passed away in 2018.

Tim Curry as Forte

Tim Curry plays Forte, the villain. Even though he’s a new character in this film, he has a long history with Beast. Forte was initially the music conductor in the castle but preferred his pipe organ form since it musically allowed him to do more. Curry has also voiced Nigel Thornberry in The Wild Thornberrys and MAL in Captain Planet and the Planeteers.

Angela Lansbury as Mrs. Potts

Angela Lansburg reprised her role as Mrs. Potts. Lansbury is currently in her 90’s but is still featured in movies. One of her most recent films was Mary Poppins Returns, where she played Balloon Lady. She also played Aunt March in the 2017 Little Women mini-series.

‘Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas’ Songs and Soundtrack

The movie score was composed by Rachel Portman. While the film includes Christmas songs like “Deck the Halls,” it also includes a couple originals. The most important song of the film is “As Long As There’s Christmas,” which is sung by castmembers Paige O’Hara, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, David Ogden Stiers, Angela Lansbury, Jerry Orbach, and Bernadette Peters. Another song is “Stories.” The end credits feature another version of “As Long As There’s Christmas,” sung by Roberta Flack and Peabo Bryson.

‘Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas’ at the Box Office

This film was released straight to video, but it’s been reported that 7.6 million VHS tapes were sold in 1997 after its initial release.

‘Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

When the original film is so strong and special, any sort of sequel will be hard to live up to. That said, there weren’t too many big fans of Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas. The movie has a 13% rating on Rotten Tomatoes among critics. People mostly felt as if it was underwhelming, which is understandable — especially since the “story” supposedly took place within the main plot’s story, yet wasn’t important enough to mention whatsoever in the first movie.

Where ‘Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

As far as Disney straight-to-video sequels go, this movie isn’t one of the worst. However, the audience has a right to be somewhat annoyed, especially since the characters of Belle and Beast are so beloved. Only 55% of the people who watched it would recommend it, per Rotten Tomatoes. As a Christmas movie, it’s fine to include in your rotation — but, it’s nowhere near a must-see.

‘Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas’ Trailer

‘Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Here are some facts you may not have known about Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas.

1. Only two actors didn’t reprise their roles, for very understandable reasons.

The original voice of Philipe, Hal Smith, passed away in 1994. Secondly, the voice of Chip is different because the original actor, Bradley Pierce, had gone through puberty and had a completely different tone. Haley Joel Osment took over for the role instead. That said, Pierce has continued with voice-over acting. If you want to know what the original Chip sounds like now, Pierce played Shango in The Wild Thornberries.

2. The movie was originally going to focus on Gaston’s brother.

It’s been reported that there were talks of making a sequel featuring Gaston’s brother, Avenant, as the villain who’s out for revenge. The only reason it didn’t happen? Because if the beast were no longer a beast, it’d be tough as a “Beauty and The Beast” movie. Filmmakers felt that a plot like this also wouldn’t be magical.

3. There wasn’t a solid DVD version of the movie for a long time.

The movie was first released on VHS only in November of 1997. The only DVD available was out in 1998, but not for long. Soon after, it disappeared from shelves. It finally got a Special Edition DVD (and VHS) in 2002 with more content.

4. The movie includes a flashback within a flashback.

In this film, we can see more about the day the Beast took on his new form. Prior to, he’s insulting Christmas gifts lovingly given to him by the staff. This flashback explains why the Beast hates the holiday so much, but as the movie is also a flashback, it takes on an extra layer.

5. Belle’s song “Stories” references other Disney movies.

In the scene where she decides to create a book for the Beast, there’s a lyric about a mermaid and also a scene where you can see the two of them whisked away on a flying carpet. That means that two of the “stories” that Belle would love to share with him are The Little Mermaid and Aladdin.

