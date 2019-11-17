How to Stream Christopher Robin: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Christopher Robin Now

Stories about Winnie the Pooh from the Hundred Acre Wood have been entertaining and touching the hearts of families for decades, and is probably one of the most beloved collections of stories of all time. The latest installment in the story is a reimagining of Christopher Robin as an adult in a 2018 film of the same name.

Ewan McGregor plays the grown-up Christopher who has lost his wonder about the world, and it is a poignant performance for fans of the story who loved it as children but are now adults. All the favorite characters appear in the film, and it’s Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, Piglet, and the rest of Christopher’s friends who remind him how to be happy.

This movie is part live-action and part CGI, and it was praised for how well it blended the techniques in the final project. It was even nominated for an Oscar for its effects. Alongside McGregor, Hayley Atwell plays Christopher’s wife, Evelyn, while Pooh is voiced by veteran voice actor Jim Cummings. Brad Garrett brings Eeyore’s pessimism to life and Peter Capaldi gives Rabbit the high-energy turn that the character deserves.

The movie reconfigures Christopher Robin as a cynical adult, but eventually comes around to the heartfelt compassion audiences expect from a Winnie the Pooh story. Watch ‘Christopher Robin’ as an adult when you need reminding of the benefits of whimsy, and look for ‘Christopher Robin’ streaming if you want to show it to children for an updated look at the beloved tale.

Here’s how to stream Christopher Robin right now:

How to Stream ‘Christopher Robin’ – Exclusively on Disney+

‘Christopher Robin’: Overview

Release Date: August 3, 2018

Creators: Greg Brooker, Mark Steven Johnson

Director: Marc Forster

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Jim Cummings, Brad Garrett

Rating: PG

Synopsis: A grown-up, disillusioned Christopher Robin reunites with his childhood friend, Winnie the Pooh, and rediscovers his sense of wonder.

How Long Is ‘Christopher Robin’?

104 minutes

‘Christopher Robin’ Plot

The 2018 version of ‘Christopher Robin’ begins with a young Christopher enjoying a party with his friends from the Hundred Acre Wood, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Owl, and Rabbit. The party is a goodbye, as Christopher is leaving to go to boarding school. Christopher comforts Pooh, reassuring Pooh that he will never forget him.

Once Christopher goes to boarding school, he misses his friends, but he gets in trouble for being distracted with drawings of his friends from the Hundred Acre Woods. The rigors of his new school and the death of his father resulted in Christopher having to grow up very quickly. He soon forgets all about his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood, and grows up, gets married to Evelyn, has a daughter, Maddie, and serves in the British Army in World War II.

After all this, Christopher gets a very demanding job at a luggage company which keeps him from spending time with his family and it wears on his mental health. Because of the pressures of downsizing, Christopher misses an important weekend with his family in the old house in Sussex.

Meanwhile, in the Hundred Acre Wood, Pooh is unable to find all his friends, and while searching enters through a door that transports him to London. Here, he reunites with Christopher, who is extremely surprised to see his old friend. Christopher allows Pooh to stay the night, but the next morning they board a train to Sussex to get Pooh back where he belongs.

At first, Christopher is annoyed at Pooh’s childish behavior and illogical fears and scolds him. The two are separated in a fog, and Christopher happens upon Piglet and Eeyore who guide him back to all the others. Because Christopher Robin has been gone so long, they don’t believe it is really him and Christopher has to pretend to battle a Heffalump to convince them.

They finally recognize him and are overjoyed to see him again. Christopher even confides in Pooh about how sad and lost he’s been feeling. The reunion doesn’t last long, however, as Christopher has to rush back to London for an important business meeting. As he’s rushing, he sees his daughter Madeline, who becomes disappointed when she sees her father can’t stay.

After Christopher is gone to London, Pooh realizes Tigger removed important papers from Christopher’s briefcase, and the friends decide to travel to London to give the papers to Christopher. On their way, they meet Madeline, and she recognizes the group from her father’s drawings. Madeline wants to try to talk her father out of sending her to boarding school. Her mother follows close behind when she finds a note from Madeline.

Christopher quickly realizes he’s missing the papers, and instead, his briefcase is filled with items from the woods, including Eeyore’s tail. Evelyn arrives and they discover Madeline is missing and together they search for her in London. Madeline and the friends from the Hundred Acre Wood hide in a crate in Christopher’s company, but Tigger, Eeyore, and Piglet are thrown out, accidentally. They stumble upon Christoper and Evelyn, and shortly thereafter Madeline and Pooh are reunited with the whole group.

Using one of the last papers left from the mix-up, Christopher comes up with a plan to solve the business’ problems and he is a hero at work. Christopher takes everyone into the Hundred Acre Wood, and he shares a sweet moment with Pooh.

Christopher, with the help of his friends and his family, realizes what is really important in life, and the movie ends with the friends on a beach.

‘Christopher Robin’ Cast

The cast of ‘Christopher Robin’ had a tall order in bringing these beloved characters to life, but they did so with charm and sweetness.

Ewan McGregor as Christopher Robin

Ewan McGregor is one of the most versatile and multi-faceted actors of the current generation. His work spans from family-oriented projects like ‘Christopher Robin’ to huge franchises like ‘Star Wars.’ He is also a TV star in his own right, starring in the FX series, ‘Fargo.’

Hayley Atwell as Evelyn Robin

Hayley Atwell is no stranger to the Disney universe and has some major ties to Marvel as well. This is her second turn in a live-action Disney film after her 2015 appearance in ‘Cinderella.’ She also played Peggy Carter in TV’s ‘Agent Carter. She got her acting start, however, in a Pringles commercial and she’s come a long way since then.

Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh

Jim Cummings has been voicing the character of Winnie the Pooh since 1988 and the voice of Tigger since 1999. He is an accomplished voice actor, voicing countless characters on Disney and beyond. He also had to fill in for Jeremy Irons in the 1994 ‘Lion King’ for the song ‘Be Prepared’ when Irons strained his voice during filming.

Brad Garrett as Eeyore

Brad Garrett has appeared on many successful sitcoms, in addition to his expansive work as a voice actor. He played Ray’s brother, Robert, on ‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’ and can be found, currently on the ABC show ‘Single Parents.’ In an interview with ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ producers, one unknowingly compared Garrett’s character Robert to Eeyore, and Garrett had to inform the group that he did, indeed, play that character too.

‘Christopher Robin’ Songs and Soundtrack

Famed composer Johann Johannsson was originally hired to write the music for ‘Christopher Robin,’ but died before he could finish the project. The movie is dedicated to his memory. The score was ultimately taken over by Jon Brion and Geoff Zanelli. Legendary Disney songwriter Richard M. Sherman wrote the iconic theme ‘Winnie the Pooh’ for the film, along with three other originals for it.

‘Christopher Robin’ at the Box Office

The film did fairly well at the box office. It grossed $99 million in the United States and Canada and wound up with a worldwide total of $197 million. In its first weekend, it made $24 million, finishing behind ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout.’

‘Christopher Robin’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics found the movie charming, and the reviews were, by and large, favorable. The movie was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and a People’s Choice Award for Family Movie of 2018.

Where ‘Christopher Robin’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

‘Christopher Robin’ is a continuation of a story that Disney has honored for almost 60 years. Although it is one of many in the franchise, it is the first to be nominated for an Oscar. It’s not the first time the story has featured a grown-up Christopher Robin, it is the first feature-film length film to do so.

‘Christopher Robin’ Trailer

Christopher Robin Official Trailer

‘Christopher Robin’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

The ‘Winnie the Pooh’ franchise has a cherished legacy and continues to gain fans. With such a long-standing presence, there are a lot of fun facts from this latest contribution.

1. Tigger could have sounded very different.

Even though Jim Cummings has voiced Tigger for many, many years, producers considered using another actor. Dustin Hoffman, Chris O’Down, Alan Tudyk, Andy Richter, Stephen Root, and Martin Short were all considered.

2. This is more grown-up version of Winnie the Pooh.

This is the very first Winnie the Pooh to have a PG rating. All the other fully animated films were rated G. It is also the longest-running movie in the universe, coming in at 104 minutes long.

3. The Doctor Who connection.

Peter Capaldi, Mark Gatiss, Sophie Okonedo, and Toby Jones have all appeared, in some capacity, in the long-running sci-fi series ‘Doctor Who.’

4. It’s the most successful Winnie the Pooh film in history.

With the total box office topping off at $197 million, this was the highest-grossing installment in the franchise.

5. Christopher Robin is a real person.

Christopher Robin Milne was the son of ‘Winnie the Pooh’s’ author A.A. Milne. He actually did attend Boxgrove School and really did join the British Army during World War II.

