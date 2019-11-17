How to Stream Cinderella 2015: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Cinderella Now

Notably the most recognizable and beloved stories in the Disney universe, ‘Cinderella,’ is still capturing hearts of fans, no matter their age.

This imagining of the fairytale, although updated for 2015, bears a striking resemblance, in story, to the 1950 Disney classic. Lily James plays the title character and she looks like an ethereal dream. Richard Madden brings a medieval handsomeness to the role of the Prince, and Helena Bonham Carter is a revelation as the Fairy Godmother.

This movie was one of the most successful of any Disney live-action film, and opened the door for them to rethink many of the old favorites in the same manner. Stream ‘Cinderella’ if you need a little magic in your life, and you can watch “Cinderella’ online when you need convincing that a dream is just a wish your heart makes.

‘Cinderella’: Overview

Release Date: March 13, 2015

Creators: Simon Kinberg, Allison Shearmur, David Barron

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Starring: Cate Blanchett, Lily James, Richard Madden, Helena Bonham Carter

Rating: PG

Synopsis: A young woman is left to live with her abusive step-mother after her father dies. With a little magical help, she is able to attend a beautiful ball, in which she meets a handsome man.

How Long Is ‘Cinderella’?

Cinderella has a runtime of 106 minutes.

‘Cinderella’ Plot

Cinderella, once only known Ella, started her life with her father and mother, in which they were all three happy. Ella’s mother soon turns ill, making Ella promise her to always be kind and have courage. Years after her mother dies, her father remarries Lady Tremaine, unaware of her true nature.

When Ella’s father leaves for a trip, her stepmother treats Ella cruelly, moving her into the attic and giving her room to her nasty stepsisters. When Ella’s father dies, her stepmother foists all the chores on Ella to save money on servants. The three step-relatives are cruel and torment Ella, giving her the nickname, ‘Cinderella,’ when they see her with ash on her face from sleeping by the fireplace.

To get away from the torment, if only for a bit, Ella rides into the forest where she meets Kit – a prince in disguise as palace apprentice. They like each other instantly, but part ways without exchanging names. Shortly after their meeting in the forest, Kit’s father, the King, confesses he’s ill and wants Kit to find a suitable wife at the upcoming royal ball. Kit relents, but only after convincing him to invite every eligible maiden in the kingdom, in hope of seeing Ella again.

Ella, as well as her stepsisters and stepmother, all hear about the ball and plan to attend. Ella takes one of her mother’s old dresses and reworks it for the ball, but when Ella tries to join her family to go, the stepsisters laugh and destroy her gown into shred. Ella is upset and runs to the garden to cry on her own.

There, she meets an old woman who reveals herself to be Ella’s Fairy Godmother. She casts a spell that turns Ella’s torn dress into a beautiful gown fit for a royal ball. She transforms a pumpkin into a carriage and mice into footmen. She warns Ella that the spell will be broken at midnight, so she must leave the ball before then.

When Ella arrives at the ball, everyone notices her, including Kit. She is surprised to learn Kit’s true identity, but they dance anyway. They are smitten with each other, which upsets a Duke that has already promised his daughter to the Prince. Kit and Ella get along so well, that times run out and they still can’t exchange names. Ella has to flee the ball just as midnight strikes. She is pursued by the Duke and his men, leaving one of her slippers behind.

Once Ella gets home, she hides the other slipper under the boards in her room. Shortly after the night of the ball, the King dies, but not before giving his permission for Kit to marry Ella. Now that Kit is King, he issues a kingdom-wide declaration for every eligible woman to try on the glass slipper. When Ella hears of this, she rushes to her room to get the slipper so she can prove her identity, but her stepmother has already found it.

Lady Tremaine tries to extort Ella with the shoe, demanding Ella find husbands for her daughters in exchange for permission to marry Kit. Ella refuses and her stepmother smashes the shoe, after which she locks Ella in the attic. Lady Tremaine gathers up the shards of the slipper and takes them to the Duke. They strike a deal in which the Duke makes Lady Tremaine a countess and guarantees husbands for her two daughters if she promises to keep her stepdaughter locked away forever, never revealing her identity as the mystery princess.

The Grand Duke goes through the motions of looking for the owner of the glass slipper, but it doesn’t fit anyone in the kingdom. They go to Lady Tremaine as well, but it doesn’t fit either of her daughters. As they are about to leave, they hear Ella singing, and a disguised Kit demands they stay and investigate.

Ella and Kit are reunited after the slipper fits and they go on to marry and live happily ever after Ella offers forgiveness to her stepfamily like she promised to her mother, but she never sees them again. They have left the kingdom with the Duke.

‘Cinderella’ Cast

This gorgeous reboot of the beloved fairytale features a beautiful cast that bring this story into the twenty-first century.

Cate Blanchett as Stepmother (Lady Tremaine)

Cate Blanchett is not only the epitome of glamour and poise, she is also one of the most versatile actors in modern Hollywood. She’s been in countless award-nominated films, she is both a critical and fan favorite. She has two Oscars, three Golden Globes, and three BAFTAs. She can play royalty, as in ‘Elizabeth: The Golden Age,’ or a self-centered and lost Gen-Xer, like her character in ‘Blue Jasmine.’

Lily James as Cinderella

Before playing Ella, one of the most famous and recognizable characters in history, Lily James was the under-appreciated gem, ‘Secret Diary of a Call Girl.’ She played an updated version of Elizabeth Bennet in which our favorite Victorian heroine had to fight the undead in ‘Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.’ Although she is London born, she is the sixth cousin of former US President George Bush.

Richard Madden as Prince (Kit)

Before Richard Madden was Prince Charming, he was waiting for winter to come as Robb Stark. He is no stranger to a period piece, appearing in the drama about the Italian renaissance, ‘Medici,’ and the Gold Rush mini-series, ‘Klondike.’ Although he appeared in 2015’s ‘Cinderella,’ he cites ‘Aladdin’ as his favorite Disney movie.

Helena Bonham Carter as Fairy Godmother

Helena Bonham Carter is best know for her gritty, (sometimes comically dark roles, so her turn as the Fairy Godmother is of particular interest. She has starred in so many movies that have shaped the popular culture, it’s hard to imagine a movie landscape without her. From ‘Harry Potter,’ to Tim Burton’s ‘Alice in Wonderland,’ to ‘Great Expectations,’ she has a truly astounding resume.

‘Cinderella’ Songs and Soundtrack

The soundtrack to ‘Cinderella’ was mostly composed by Patrick Doyle with an emphasis on romance. Doyle worked with director Kenneth Branagh on ‘Hamlet,’ and he also did the soundtrack for the Disney-Pixar film, ‘Brave.’ The soundtrack also includes a the classic, “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,’ sung by Lily Allen. Helena Bonham Carter also has a track, the fairy godmother classic, “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (The Magic Song).

‘Cinderella’ at the Box Office

The 2015 version of ‘Cinderella’ was an overwhelming commercial success. It grossed $201 million in the US and Canada, and brought in $543 million dollars worldwide. It is the twelfth highest-grossing film for 2015, of any genre, and it is Disney’s biggest opening of a 2D PG-rated film of all time.

‘Cinderella’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

In keeping with the audience’s reaction to the film, critics loved it as well. They raved, especially, about the casting, music, costumes, and its faithfulness to the original animated film released in 1950. It was nominated for several awards, mostly for its art and costume design. Lily James was nominated for the Choice Movie Actress: Sci-Fi/Fantasy at the Teen Choice Awards and Sandy Power was nominated for a BAFTA for Costume Design.

Where ‘Cinderella’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

The Cinderella story is a staple in the Disney universe is arguably the most important and popular “Disney princess” of all time. This reboot honored that legacy, and for its efforts, became one of the most financially successful endeavors of all. For many younger fans, Lily James’ interpretation of Cinderella is their one and only experience with this story, and its her portrayal that will stay with young fans forever. Because of the this movie’s achievement, Disney is considering a live-action prequel, and has tentative plans for live-action remakes of ‘Lady and the Tramp,’ ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘Mulan,’ as well as many others

‘Cinderella’ Trailer

Disney's Cinderella Official US Trailer

‘Cinderella’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

The Cinderella story has been around for centuries, so there are bound to be some interesting facts about the movie and its origins. Here are the best.

1. Disney Didn’t Borrow From the Grimm Brothers at All

There is a fairly popular myth that Disney’s story of Cinderella is borrowed from the Brothers Grim ‘Aschenputtel,’ but they removed the more gruesome elements to make it family-friendly. That is a misconception, however. This film, and it’s 1950 predecessor, is actually based on the 1697 story by Charles Perrault. In the Perrault version, Cinderella has a fairy godmother and a pumpkin coach, both of which are absent from the Grimm telling

2. The Famous Blue Ball Gown Was a Very Complicated Matter

The blue ball gown used in the famous sequence took a total of 270 yards of fabric and up to two miles of hem. More than 10,000 Swarovski crystals were hand placed on the dress and in James’ hair. There were also a total of eight versions of the dress, assigned depending on what James was doing the scene. Some were shorter for running and entering the carriage, and some a little longer for a dramatic sweeping effect. The gown, itself, is made up of several layers of differently colored fabric so that it would offer the watercolor effect you see in the film.

3. Cinderella’s House Might Seem a Little Familiar, Especially for DisneyWorld Fans

Ella’s house in the film has the exact same design as Cinderella’s castle at Disney World, just in a much smaller scale.

4. This Version Addresses Some of Fans’ Most Persistent Questions About the Story

If you look closely at the story, some of the plot points don’t make logical sense; like why Ella’s family doesn’t recognize her at the ball, or why the shoe wouldn’t fit anyone else (it stands to reason someone would wear the same size). This version of the story has the Fairy Godmother cast a spell that will hide her identity and explains that because the shoe is magical, it will only fit Ella’s foot.

5. This Movie Offers a Strange Symmetry to the Sister Dynamic – a Connection to Downton Abbey

Both Lily James and the actress who plays Drizella, Sophie McShera, were featured on the PBS hit ‘Downton Abbey,’ except the roles were reversed. James played the snotty, rich aristocrat, and McShera the working class domestic servant.

