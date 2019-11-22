How to Stream Cinderella: Your Family Viewing Guide

Cinderella was the twelfth feature-length, animated film released by Walt Disney Productions, and is probably the film most-synonymous with the company. You can watch Cinderella online as part of Disney’s new streaming service. Cinderella’s castle is now part of the Disney logo, and a replica is part of Disney World in Florida, making the movie almost synonymous with the company. The film, released February 15, 1950, was a huge success for Disney, as a whole, because the company had fallen on hard times following the contraction in the European and Asian film markets following World War II. The company was more than $4 million in debt when production on the movie began, but Cinderella changed Disney’s fate, becoming a critical and fan-favorite film. Two songs, Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo and A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes, have made it into the cultural lexicon, and you can enjoy Cinderella streaming. The film, featuring the voices of Verna Felton, Eleanor Audley, and Ilene Woods, would earn just over $4 million at the box office, making it the sixth highest-grossing film of 1950. Here’s how to stream Cinderella right now:

How to Stream Cinderella – Exclusively on Disney+

Cinderella is one of the many Disney animated movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Cinderella and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Cinderella” 5. Tap on Cinderella 6. Tap the PLAY button

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

Cinderella: Overview

Release Date: February 15, 1950

Creators: Walt Disney, Charles Perrault, Ken Anderson, Perce Pearce, Homer Brightman, Winston Hibler, Bill Peet

Director: Clyde Geronimi, Hamilton Luske, Wilfred Jackson

Starring: Ilene Woods, Eleanor Audley, Verna Felton, Betty Lou Gerson, and James MacDonald

Rating: G

Synopsis: A young girl works as a scullery maid for her wicked step-mother, but with the help of a few mice and her Fairy Godmother, Cinderella attends the ball and wins the Prince’s heart.

How Long Is Cinderella?

Cinderella has a running time of 75 minutes.

Cinderella Plot

After her merchant father dies, Cinderella’s wicked stepmother makes her work as a maid in her own home. Cinderella’s wicked step-sisters are vain and mean, taking advantage of her often. Cinderella’s only friends are the mice who live with her in the tower, and the farm animals at their home. One day, a call goes out inviting all of the young women in the land to a ball. The King hopes his son, the prince, will fall in love. Cinderella’s step-mother is intent on one of her daughters becoming the princess but tells Cinderella she can also go if she first finished her chores. While Cinderella works, so do her mice friends, creating a beautiful gown from scraps of ribbon and material thrown out by her step-sisters. Cinderella is shocked to see the dress and hurries to get ready but the step-sisters rip the gown from her, ruining in. Cinderella flees to the garden where her Fairy Godmother steps in, turning the rags into a beautiful gown, her slippers into glass, a pumpkin into a coach, and her mice friends into drivers, horses, and footmen. Cinderella goes to the ball but Godmother warns the spell will end at midnight. Cinderella dances with the prince and the two fall in love, and lose all track of time until the clock begins striking twelve. Cinderella runs from the castle, but leaves behind a single shoe. The prince begins scouring the countryside looking for her, believing that the shoe will help him find her. Cinderella’s step-mother has figured out she was the girl at the ball and locks her in the tower while her step-sisters try in vain to make the shoe fit them. The mice free Cinderella, who makes it downstairs just as the men are leaving. She asks if she can try on the she and her stepmother bumps the man, making him drop the shoe, which shatters. Cinderella pulls her remaining slipper from a pocket, proving she is the prince’s true love. They live happily ever after.

Cinderella Cast

Several familiar voices can be heard bringing Cinderella to live including Disney favorites Eleanor Audley and Verna Felton. Mike Douglas would provide Prince Charming’s singing voice and Betty Lou Gerson would provide the narration. Here is a list of the important actors lending their voices to Cinderella:

Ilene Woods as Cinderella

Despite being forced to work as a maid for her mean family, Cinderella is kind and loving toward others. Ilene Woods, a big band singer, was chosen by Walt Disney, personally, to be the lead role in the film. She would only appear in three films or TV series, most notably Cinderella.

Eleanor Audley as Lady Tremaine, the Evil Step-mother

Lady Tremaine is intent on making one of her daughters Queen of the land, and will not have Cinderella mess up her plans. Eleanor Audley was a famous actress of her time, noted for her powerful voice. In addition to appearing in several Disney films, including as the villainesses in Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella, she is known for her role in the hit TV series The Man for U.N.C.L.E.

Verna Felton as Fairy Godmother

Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother makes it possible for her to go to the ball, not only creating her dress but her coach and servants. Verna Felton was a proclaimed stage and radio star before moving to motion pictures and would appear in several Disney films. Her most notable roles include Flora and Queen Leah in Sleeping Beauty, Lady Tremaine in Cinderella, and Aunt Sara in Lady and the Tramp.

James MacDonald as Jac/Gus

Jac and Gus were two of Cinderella’s bravest mice friends who help her create her ball gown. James MacDonald would lend his voice to several Disney films but is best known for the roles of Jac and Gus in Cinderella, and as the voice of Evinrude in the 1977 classic The Rescuers.

Cinderella Songs and Soundtrack

Oliver Wallace and Paul J. Smith composed the score of Cinderella, but the songs the characters sand were composed by Mack David, Al Hoffman, and Jerry Livingston. They were the first composers to be hired from outside Disney studios. Two of their songs have become perennial favorites. Those songs are Bibbidi-Bobbidy-Boo and A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes. Bibbidy-Bobbidy-Boo was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Music, Original Song.

Cinderella at the Box Office

To date, Cinderella has earned just over $95 million, and at the box office in 1950, the movie would earn $8 million, making it Disney’s biggest hit since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. So successful was the movie that spawned two additional movies, Cinderella II, Dreams Come True, and Cinderella III, A Twist in Time. A live-action remake was released in 2015, spurring the company to put even more of their classic animated features into live-action production. Adjusted for inflation and counting for both American and international markets, Cinderella has earned $532 million for the company.

Cinderella Reviews – What the Critics Said

Cinderella became Disney’s best-received film since the release of Dumbo with reviewers calling it a masterpiece and imaginative. The film remains a favorite with families more than fifty years after its release. Cinderella has a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where Cinderella Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Cinderella led to a renaissance for Disney. Before the film’s release, the company was on the verge of bankruptcy, but the popularity of Cinderella solved the company’s money issues and allowed them to create more films, making Disney the household name it is today. It was nominated for seven awards, including three Academy Awards, for Best Music/Original Song, for Best Music/Scoring, and Best Sound/Recording. A replica of Cinderella’s castle is part of Disney World in Florida and the castle is also part of one of the Disney logos, making it one of the most recognizable of the animated films. The live-action remake of the classic, released in 2015, led to another renaissance for the company. Since the 2015 live-action release Disney has either released or made announcements for plans for additional live-action remakes, which is setting the brand up to continue its leadership position in Hollywood.

Cinderella Trailer

VideoVideo related to how to stream cinderella: your family viewing guide 2019-11-22T17:20:13-05:00

Stream Cinderella Now

Cinderella Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Cinderella Song Tops Charts

Songwriters Al Hoffman and Mack David were the first professional songwriters to be hired by Disney, and their song Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo became a fast classic. The song was covered by Perry Como, the Fontaine Sisters, and even Dinah Shore. It would reach the Top 20 on Billboard’s charts, and was also nominated for an Academy Award.

2. Disney Star Nominated for Two Villain Awards

Eleanor Audley would famously play the villainesses in both Cinderella, Lady Tremaine/Evil Step-Mother, and Sleeping Beauty, Maleficent. Maleficent would be nominated to AFI’s 100 Years…100 Heroes and Villains list.

3. Cinderella Named 9th Best Film Ever

Cinderella was named to the AFI’s 10 Top 10 list for Animated Films, and is considered the 9th best-animated feature of all time.

4. Cinderella Accepted into National Film Registry

In 2018, Cinderella was added to the National Film Registry through the Library of Congress. Films accepted into the registry are noted to be “culturally, historically, or aesthetically important” and will be preserved there.

5. Cinderella Star Given Lifetime Achievement Award

Actress Lucille Bliss, who voiced Cinderella’s step-sister Anastasia, was given a Young Artist Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999 for her contributions to film. In addition to Cinderella, Bliss would star in animated classics including The Secret of Nimh, The Smurfs TV series, and a variety of ABC Weekend Specials.

Stream Cinderella Now