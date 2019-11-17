How to Stream Doug’s 1st Movie: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Doug’s 1st Movie Now

The Nickelodeon series ‘Doug’ debuted in 1991 as one of the channel’s first animated series. This show was in the same generation of ‘Ren and Stimpy’ and ‘Rugrats’ and this programming became a signature influence in viewers of this generation. ‘Doug’ ran for four seasons, and was acquired by Disney in 1996, retooled, and then relaunched as ‘Brand Spanking New! Doug’ in 1998.

The tale of adolescence and friendship ran for three more years on ABC’s Saturday morning lineup and remained popular until its end. As a way to close the franchise off – a legacy that included various books, merchandise, and a live stage show – creators decided to send the series off in the grandest scale imaginable, a feature-length movie.

The movie made some changes to its voice actors, most notably the voice of the title character, Doug. In the film, Tom McHugh brings the character to life, but the film maintains the integrity of the show’s original coming of age themes.

The show was such a staple for so many American children, that are now in their early twenties, that revisiting Doug’s plaintive predicaments over becoming a teenager still resonates after all these years. Watching ‘Doug’s 1st Movie’ online might be an excellent way to get your older kids back in the living room, and you can find ‘Doug’s 1st Movie’ streaming anytime.

‘Doug’s 1st Movie’: Overview

Release Date: March 26, 1999

Creators: Jim Jinkins, Ken Scarborough

Director: Maurice Joyce

Starring: Tom McHugh, Fred Newman, Chris Phillips, Constance Shulman

Rating: G

Synopsis: Based on the Nickelodeon TV series, ‘Doug,’ the film follows the title character Doug and his best friend Skeeter after they befriend a friendly monster.

How Long Is ‘Doug’s 1st Movie’?

Doug’s 1st Movie is 83 minutes long.

‘Doug’s 1st Movie’ Plot

Doug Funnie and his best friend Skeeter Valentine happen upon a monster that lives in the polluted body of water, Lucky Duck Lake. The boys originally believe the monster is bad, but they later discover he’s friendly. After he devours a huge copy of ‘Moby Dick’ the friends name him Herman.

Despite being a good monster, Herman is proof that Lucky Duck Lake is polluted, spelling bad news for their friend Beebe Bluff. Beebe’s father, Bill Bluff, is a wealthy tycoon, owner of Bluffco Industries, and owns the land and the lake in which they found Herman. Since Herman ‘s sheer existence proves there is some really bad stuff in the water, implicating Mr. Bluff, the mayor advises Doug and Skeeter to keep the monster a secret. If Mr. Bluff finds out there is a monster, he could kill Herman.

Meanwhile, as Doug tries to sort out all the business with the Mayor and the monster, he forgets he has a date with Patti. By the time Doug arrives at the ice cream factory, Patti has already left with Guy Graham, a smarmy upperclassman who also has a crush on Patti.

While Doug runs to the Funky Town night club to meet the two to interrupt their date, the members of the AV club work hard to build a robot that will kidnap Herman. The robot doesn’t really perform the way they intended and they are forced to reassess. Doug is also having some bad luck. Although Patti accepts his apology, Guy insults him, making Doug lose his temper. Doug blurts out that he has proof Mr. Bluff is polluting Lucky Duck Lake. He tries to offer proof, but they don’t believe him until a picture of Herman falls out of his pocket.

Guy believes Doug’s story now, but instead of doing the right thing, he calls Mr. Bluff to tip him off. Mr. Bluff sends a fake news team to the reporting, forcing Doug to recant his story about there being a monster in a polluted lake. This upsets Patti because she thinks Doug is a liar, and once again she leaves with Guy.

All the commotion helps Mr. Bluff kidnap Herman that night, and makes Doug feel guilty about revealing the secret. He wants to make things right, so he rushes to the school newspaper room. There, he uncovers Bluff’s plan and hatches his own plot to save Herman.

Doug’s plan means he will have to choose not to go to spend time at the dance with Patti. However after all is said and done, Doug gets the help of his friends against Mr. Bluff, including Patti, to help Herman find a cleaner place to live. Mr. Bluff even volunteers to clean up the lake.

Doug learns an important lesson about doing the right thing.

‘Doug’s 1st Movie’ Cast

You might not be able to recognize them by sight, much of the cast of ‘Doug’s 1st Movie,’ but you will definitely recognize them by their voices. The actors that voiced this Disney film are seasoned voice actors and you’ll know them by ear.

Tom McHugh as (the voice of) Doug Funnie and Lincoln

Tom McHugh is most known for his role as Doug Funnie on the series Doug when it was on ABC a ‘Disney’s Doug.’ However, this isn’t his only role as a voice actor. He’s also given life to characters on ‘Gravedale High,’ ‘PB&J Otter’ and ‘The Buzz on Maggie.’

Fred Newman as (the voice of) Skeeter Valentine, Dr. Dink, Porkchop, Ned

Fred Newman wasn’t always a voice actor. In fact, he stumbled into after a career as stand-up comedian and author of the book ‘MouthSounds.’ He was also a sounds-effects contributor to Garrison Keillor’s famous radio show, ‘A Prairie Home Companion. Once he established himself as a downright pro, he went on to voice parts in ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit,’ ‘Gremlins,’ ‘Harry and the Hendersons,’ and ‘Gremlins.’

Chris Phillips as (the voice of) Roger Klotz , Boomer, Larry, Mr. Chiminy

Chris Phillips is might best be known as the voice of Face, the mascot of the Nick Jr. block with programming for younger kids. He voiced Face from 1994 to 2003 and moved to Cartoon Network as a continuity announcer. He’s voiced many characters across youth programming, including ‘Beavis and Butthead’ for MTV, ‘Bubble Guppies’ and Team Umizoomi for Nickelodeon.

Constance Shulman as (the voice of) Patti Mayonaise

Constance Shulman may be the exception to the “won’t recognize by sight” rule, as she has a starring role on Netlflix’s Orange Is The New Black as Yoga Jones. She also originated the role of Annelle in the Off-Broadway production of ‘Steel Magnolias.’ She still works consistently. Of late, you can find her in guest roles in ‘The Blacklist,’ Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ and ‘OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes.’

‘Doug’ 1st Movie’ Songs and Soundtrack

The movie didn’t have an elaborate soundtrack, with the biggest name on being the mid-nineties country, girl-group SheDaisy. They performed the track, ‘Deep Deep Water’ for the end title version of the song, with Dan Sawyer performing the band version. The voice actor who voiced Doug’s character, Fred Newman sang with Sawyer on several other tracks for the movie.

‘Doug’s 1st Movie’ at the Box Office

The film didn’t do well at the box office, compared to other movie franchises stemming from series. Even though it opened at number five in its first weekend, it only made $5 million in sales.

‘Doug’s 1st Movie’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

It was universally, and almost unilaterally panned by critics. Described by some as a “snooze fest” many critics thought it felt too much like an extended episode of television series, but not in a good way. It was nominated for the Stinker Awards in 1999.

Where ‘Disney Movie’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Although ‘Doug’s 1st Movie’ didn’t make much of a splash in the animated universe, it did serve as the finale for the long-running television series. Many fans remember watching the show faithfully, and this installment was the closure they needed to move on from the series. Despite its title, there were no second or subsequent movies, and the show’s short-lived reboot in 1997 didn’t do as well as expected.

‘Doug’s 1st Movie’ Trailer

Doug's 1st Movie (1999) Theatrical Trailer 2009-05-30T17:31:05.000Z

‘Doug’s 1st Movie’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Here’s a few fun facts that only true ‘Doug’ fans will know, and a few that even they won’t.

1. Donald Duck was Doug’s opener

The Disney short film ‘Donald’s Dynamite: Opera Box’ from the television series ‘Mickey Mouse Works’ preceded the feature film in theaters. The short film starred Daisy and Donald Duck.

2. It’s one of a kind, in a very specific way

A movie based on the character of Doug goes back to 1993, which was still the Nickelodeon era. Because the series was cancelled and then picked up by Disney, this technically makes it the only Nickelodeon movie released by Disney.

3. ‘Doug’s’ creator makes a short cameo

Beebe calls her chauffeur ‘Jinkins’ when she needs a ride home. This is an overt shoutout to ‘Doug’s creator, Jim Jinkins.

4. It’s also, in some ways, the last of its kind.

‘Doug’s 1st Movie’ is the last animated film to be traditionally animated using cels.

5. A romance was cut from the movie but lives on anyway.

A minor subplot involving Roger having a crush on Herman, disguised as Hermione, was cut from the feature-length movie. However, it still remains in the novelization of the film.

